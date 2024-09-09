Dubai, UAE - Sol.online, a fintech-powered services company, proudly announces its official launch in Dubai, with the mission to support businesses across the UAE and GCC, and manage their accounting and compliance needs through a team of professional accountants with solid local experience. The company leverages advanced AI-powered solutions to simplify financial management, automate processes, and ensure full regulatory compliance.

Sol.online offers a range of services, including full accounting and bookkeeping, corporate tax services, VAT and excise duty management, payroll management, and financial reporting. The company also supports businesses with incorporation, visas, bank accounts, legal support, and audit services.

Sol.online implements strict internal audits, continuous team training, and automated checks to ensure compliance with both local and international accounting standards. The company has dedicated compliance experts who regularly monitor regulatory updates and engage with local authorities to ensure staying aligned with the latest financial regulations in the UAE. Their professional accountants use advanced encryption, secured data transfer protocols, and rigorous validation checks to ensure data accuracy and security throughout the clients’ onboarding and ongoing service processes.

Suren Manukyan, Chief Business Development Officer of Sol.online, stated: “Sol.online is the first outsourced online accounting company, and a trusted partner for businesses in UAE, as we provide comprehensive accounting and tax solutions at a fixed rate per month, regardless of the transaction volume. Our clients enjoy peace of mind with our unwavering commitment to compliance and rapid response times, averaging just 15 minutes”.

“We chose Dubai as the launching pad for Sol.online because of its dynamic business environment, strong infrastructure, and strategic location, connecting markets across the GCC and beyond. We’ve entered the market at just the right time, as new corporate tax regulations have been implemented in the UAE, creating a heightened demand for robust accounting solutions. Dubai’s forward-thinking regulatory environment, combined with this shift, allows us to deliver innovative, tech-driven accounting services that help businesses navigate the evolving tax landscape. This perfect alignment positions Sol.online to offer even greater value to our clients,” Manukyan added.

Sol.online is not just another accounting company; it’s a comprehensive solution that merges the latest in financial technology with deep local expertise. Through its AI-powered solutions, Sol.online automates financial processes, streamlines compliance, and offers real-time financial insights. This approach empowers businesses to save time, reduce costs, and stay compliant with local regulations while receiving expert guidance and personalized support.

In a region where many businesses still rely on complex systems, Sol.online fills a vital gap by offering fully integrated, cloud-based solutions that combine local compliance with real-time financial management. Its unique service a rare find in the region uses AI to categorize and process financial documents in real-time, reducing manual errors and enhancing decision-making through advanced analytics. This allows businesses to manage finances efficiently and make informed decisions with ease.

With a business model that is primarily subscription-based, Sol.online provides various packages tailored to different business sizes and needs. Packages start at AED 125/month for sol.simple, AED 790/month for sol.online, AED 990/month for sol.online plus, and AED 3,900/month for premium. This flexibility ensures that SMEs, mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and start-ups in dynamic sectors such as real estate, technology, retail, and hospitality can find a solution that meets their needs.

“We begin by conducting initial consultation to gain a deep understanding of the client’s specific needs, business structure, and financial objectives. Following this, we craft a customized proposal that outlines the most suitable services and solutions to meet their requirements. We then proceed with gathering all necessary financial documents, setting up accounts, and if necessary, integrating our services with the client’s existing systems. Once the client is on boarded, we ensure a seamless service experience through continuous support, regular updates, and proactive communication,” Manukyan explained.

For more information about Sol.online and to explore its services, visit https://sol.online or call +971 (4) 608 6101, you can also e-mail: team@sol.online

About Sol.online:

Sol.online has plans to expand beyond Dubai and the UAE into key GCC markets like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain. Visit https://sol.online/