Manama: Solidarity Bahrain signed a strategic partnership with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) to launch an insurance awareness campaign, with the aim of raising awareness about insurance as an effective financial planning and risk management tool, building public knowledge about the features, benefits, and potential utilisation of the various insurance products, and enhancing insurance literacy among various segments of society in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The agreement was signed by the CEO of Solidarity Bahrain, Mr. Jawad Mohammed, and the CEO of the BIBF, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

The campaign spans a wide array of insurance products, including Home, Motor, Life, Travel, Professional Indemnity, In addition to Medical Insurance.

The campaign is aimed at targeting a diverse segment of society, from university students, graduates, parents, and entrepreneurs to SMEs, decision-makers, senior citizens, and Human Capital professionals.

On this occasion, Mr. Jawad Mohammed, CEO of Solidarity Bahrain, commented: We are delighted to establish this strategic partnership with the BIBF, with a shared mission to elevate public awareness of the insurance sector and its services. This initiative contributes significantly to enhancing national insurance literacy." He added: “At Solidarity, we continuously strive to commit to social responsibility through various initiatives such as supporting efforts that serve the public interest by introducing insurance awareness programs. In addition, Solidarity aims at providing exceptional customer experience and digital services, to secure the rights of its customers and the community.”

On his part, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, CEO of the BIBF, expressed his pleasure at collaborating with Solidarity Bahrain, a leading insurance company in Bahrain. He emphasized the campaign's goal of equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to navigate financial uncertainty and build trust between citizens and the insurance sector.

Senior Lecturer at the BIBF’s Insurance Centre, Ms. Hala Naseeb, also confirmed that the campaign will focus on guiding citizens toward informed insurance decisions, by highlighting common misconceptions about insurance through engaging multimedia channels.

For more information, please visit the campaign official website on bibf.com/insurance-awareness.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact the Marketing and Communication Department on:

media@bibf.com

www.bibf.com