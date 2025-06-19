A thoughtfully designed community for professionals and families seeking European craftsmanship, timeless elegance, and Mediterranean-inspired living

Phase 3 introduces Solena at The Orchard Place, adding over 400 residences and elevating Dubai’s largest European-style neighbourhood, with a GDV of over AED 300 million

New residences feature rooftop gardens, private plunge pools, and an extensive range of lifestyle amenities for elevated modern urban living

Dubai, UAE - Peak Summit Real Estate Development LLC, in partnership with Refine, its associates, and Driven | Forbes Global Properties, has unveiled Solena at The Orchard Place, the third and final phase of the largest European-inspired residential community in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). This latest chapter in the development introduces two new residential towers, Towers D and E, adding over 400 European-inspired homes to the heart of District 12 in JVC.

Inspired by the words “Sol” and “Soleil,” meaning sun and serenity, Solena is a Mediterranean name that evokes warmth, light, and calm, perfectly capturing the spirit of this thoughtfully designed addition to The Orchard Place. It builds on the vision of bringing timeless European design and practical livability to Dubai’s residential landscape.

With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of over AED 300 million, Solena builds on the successful momentum of earlier phases one and two, which launched in October 2023 and May 2024, respectively. Together, all three phases now represent a combined GDV of AED 850 million with more than 1,100 residential units. Like the previous phases, this new release continues the project’s commitment to timeless design, functionality, and quality finishes.

Each residence in this new phase has been thoughtfully crafted to balance luxury and liveability, comprising an extensive collection of studios, one and two-bedroom apartments, duplex townhouses, and three-bedroom penthouses. Signature features include private plunge pools in selected one and two-bedroom units, expansive balconies and landscaped terraces, and for penthouses, rooftop gardens that offer panoramic skyline views. The interiors are curated with a harmonious blend of materials featuring wooden finishes, bespoke stonework, warm lighting, and contemporary European fixtures, all designed to reflect timeless sophistication and refined comfort.

Set amidst landscaped parkland and surrounded by green open spaces, The Orchard Place offers residents a tranquil escape within one of Dubai’s most accessible neighbourhoods. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai International Airport are all just 20 to 25 minutes away. With top-ranked schools, nurseries, and Circle Mall nearby, the development appeals to families and long-term investors alike. Connectivity is set to improve further with the upcoming extension of the Metro Blue Line, which will add a new station in JVC, linking residents directly to key destinations across the city.

Sergii Voronovych, CEO and Founder of Peak Summit Real Estate Development LLC, commented: “Solena represents a pivotal milestone in our vision for The Orchard Place. We have created more than a residential community; we’ve curated a way of life inspired by the richness of European culture, where architecture, landscape, and community intersect. The response to our earlier phases affirmed that Dubai’s market is ready for developments that combine emotional resonance with design integrity. Solena at The Orchard Place is the next evolution of this vision.”

Thomas Wan, Managing Partner, Refine Development Management, added: “What sets Solena apart is how it responds to what buyers in today’s market are looking for: liveable layouts, superior European quality finishes, and a location that’s both connected and peaceful. Solena at Orchard Place is ideal for both end-users and investors who recognise the value of a luxury home that gets the fundamentals right.”

Beyond its residences, Solena will offer a full suite of amenities designed to nurture wellbeing and community spirit. These include a 25-metre infinity pool with sunken loungers, outdoor barbecue areas, children’s play zones, landscaped gardens, a fully equipped gym with a yoga terrace, a padel tennis court, steam rooms, a kindergarten, and thoughtfully designed communal areas for residents to gather and connect. Lobby spaces are finished to a hotel concierge standard, setting the tone for a lifestyle rooted in comfort, quality, and understated luxury.

Construction at Solena is scheduled to commence this summer, with completion expected by July 2028. Prices for residences in this phase start from AED 720,000, offering a compelling opportunity for buyers seeking both quality of life and long-term investment potential in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential zones.

Driven | Forbes Global Properties, a leading real estate brokerage based in Dubai, UAE, has consistently demonstrated excellence in acquisitions with a focus on luxury properties. As a member of Forbes Global Properties, an exclusive consortium of the world's top 100 real estate firms, Driven | Forbes Global Properties stands as a trusted partner for investors and buyers in Dubai's competitive real estate market.

Empowering development, Refine is the leading fully-integrated development management company in the UAE. Offering a wide range of services to developers across the UAE, GCC and internationally, Refine pioneers the DaaS (Development-as-a-Service) solution, empowering fellow developers and investors with a simpler process for better results.