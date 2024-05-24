In a bid to enhance safety standards SOHAR Port and Freezone has signed an MOU agreement with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents at the House of Lords to collaborate on occupational safety training and the exchange of expertise.

The agreement looks to establish SOHAR Port and Freezone as a benchmark in this field.

SOHAR Port and Freezone was also honoured with the Best New International Entry Award from RoSPA, alongside the prestigious RoSPA’s Gold Sector Award for Health and Safety performance spanning January 2023 to December 2023.

Commenting on this achievement, Omar bin Mahmood Al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and DCEO of SOHAR Port, said:

"We are delighted to partner with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents where we aim to elevate safety benchmarks, share best practices and set a model for others to follow.”

Julia Small, Achievements Director at RoSPA, said:

“We are delighted that by joining forces with our royal society, SOHAR FreeZone has signalled its long-term commitment to safety excellence and dedication to promoting this among companies within the free zone. We look forward to shape safety excellence and creating safer jobs for Omani people.”