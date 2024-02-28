Suhar: – SOHAR Port and Freezone participated as a strategic sponsor in the recently concluded Suhar Investment Forum took place on 26-27th February 2024, in line with our commitment to fostering trade and investment and understanding the pivotal role of SOHAR Port and Freezone in this enterprise. The forum marked a significant gathering of over 600 delegates, including ministers, undersecretaries, business leaders, and international investors, all converging to explore the multitude of investment opportunities within Al Batinah governorate.

Aligning with Oman Vision 2040, the Suhar Investment Forum was designed to catalyze economic growth and diversification. Through a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and B2B meetings, participants engaged in deep discussions focused on the changing global economic landscape, new foreign investment laws, and Suhar's strategic role in attracting foreign direct investments.

Omar bin Mahmood Al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and DCEO SOHAR Port, participated in forum, engaging in a panel session titled 'Sohar Incentives and Opportunities’. The session explored how the integrated logistics hub supports government efforts to attract foreign investments, details on the comprehensive services offered to investors, and the strategic utilization of international relations to market Oman.

He stated: "We are dedicated to fostering sustainable development through our active engagement of the Suhar Investment Forum, a premier international gathering in the Al Batinah North Governorate, orchestrated by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The forum highlights the pivotal role of SOHAR Port and Freezone as a magnet for investments, emphasizing ongoing endeavors to incentivize and bolster support for investors. Our commitment reflects our steadfast pursuit of advancing the economic landscape and nurturing enduring growth, both locally and globally.”

The forum effectively highlighted SOHAR’s strategic location, multimodal connectivity, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, further underscoring the Suhar area as a prime destination for global investors.

