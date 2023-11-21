Sohar Port and Freezone, in a pioneering collaboration with major industrial tenants, have introduced the Sohar Net Zero Alliance (SNZA) to drive Oman's ambitious pursuit of carbon neutrality by 2050. Notably, this alliance strategically aligns with ENGIE's overarching commitment to decarbonization and sustainable energy solutions globally, as well as its Green Hydrogen Project which is designed to mobilize Oman's renewable energy resources and accelerate the Sultanate’s energy transition.

The SNZA's primary objective is to bolster Oman's '2050 Net Zero Commitment' by strategically emphasizing the acquisition of alternative energy sources, the promotion of green power, advancements in green hydrogen initiatives, and the establishment of a cutting-edge Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) facility within the Sohar Port premises.

Engaging a consortium comprising influential stakeholders such as OQ, Vale Oman Pelletizing Company, Sohar Aluminium Company, Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel, Al Tamman Indsil Ferrochrome (FZC), Shinas Generating Company, Sohar International Urea & Chemical Industries, Al Batinah Power, and Air Liquide Sohar Industrial Gases, the SNZA creates a shared commitment towards fostering partnership, transparency, commitment, and inclusivity. This collective ambition mirrors ENGIE's vision of collaborative sustainability efforts aimed at achieving carbon neutrality on a global scale.

The signing ceremony took place on 5th November 2023, and marked the formal inception of this ground-breaking alliance, heralding a new chapter in Oman's commitment to sustainable industrial practices.

