Muscat: Sohar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of Sohar International, has been recognized as the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank in Oman’ by Malaysia-based Islamic Finance News at its awards ceremony held in Dubai, UAE. This accolade underscores the bank’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation in Sharia-compliant financial solutions, further reinforcing its leadership in the evolving landscape of Islamic banking.

The award is a testament to Sohar Islamic’s excellence in digital transformation, product innovation, and customer-centric services, setting new benchmarks in the industry. Representing Sohar Islamic at the event were Mr. Fahad Akbar Al Zadjali, Head of Islamic Banking, and Dr. Al Muatasim Al Mutairi, Vice President & Head of Investment Islamic Banking.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Fahad Akbar Al Zadjali stated: “Innovation is integral to the evolution of Sharia-compliant banking, ensuring that we meet the dynamic financial needs of a diverse clientele. At Sohar Islamic, we continuously push the boundaries by integrating advanced financial technologies with Sharia-based principles, offering solutions that are both ethically grounded and future-ready. By embracing digital transformation and maintaining a customer-centric approach, we deliver sophisticated and adaptable financial products that align with modern financial aspirations while upholding Islamic values.”

Sohar Islamic’s recognition is built upon its ability to integrate cutting-edge fintech solutions, such as AI-driven financial tools and seamless digital banking platforms, ensuring a modern yet fully Sharia-compliant banking experience. The bank has consistently pioneered unique Islamic financial products, including structured Islamic investments, that cater to the evolving needs of retail, corporate, and wholesales banking clients. With a strong focus on market leadership, Sohar Islamic continues to expand its offerings, support national economic growth through Sharia-compliant financing, and actively contribute to financial inclusion, ensuring that more individuals and businesses benefit from ethical and innovative Islamic banking solutions.

Sohar International and Sohar Islamic were recently honored with the "IPO Deal of the Year 2024" for their pivotal role as Sharia Advisor in the region’s most significant Initial Public Offering (IPO). This landmark transaction stands as the largest equity capital deal from Oman and the biggest in the Middle East in 2024, reinforcing the bank’s expertise in capital markets.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Sohar Islamic remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused solutions. The bank's strategic initiatives are poised to further solidify its position as a leader in Islamic banking, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of providing value-driven services that resonate with the principles and aspirations of its clientele.

