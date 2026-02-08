​​​​​​Muscat: Sohar International reaffirmed its commitment to advancing industrial and technological investments in the Sultanate of Oman through its prominent participation in the Suhar Investment Forum 2026. The forum attracted strong local and international engagement, bringing together representatives from more than 30 countries and over 750 participants from within and outside the Sultanate, including government entities, international institutions, leading corporations, and investment bodies—highlighting Sohar’s growing prominence as a competitive and attractive regional investment destination.

As a national financial partner and a key catalyst for economic growth, Sohar International plays a central role in supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), financing strategic national infrastructure, and enabling the Sultanate’s economic diversification agenda. Through its active participation in the forum, the bank reinforced its commitment to mobilizing capital, facilitating cross-border investment flows, and supporting projects that deliver long-term and sustainable economic value.

Abbas bin Hassan Al Lawati, Senior Executive Vice President & Head - Investment Banking, FIG and International Operations at Sohar International, participated in the forum’s second session titled “Enhancing the Investment Environment: Financing, Logistics & Sustainability Pillars.” During the session, he highlighted the bank’s role in enabling investors, strengthening financial and logistics infrastructure, and advancing sustainability-driven initiatives that support a resilient and future-ready investment ecosystem in Sohar.

Sohar International remains firmly committed to supporting sustainability-led projects and industrial transformation initiatives that drive long-term growth, competitiveness, and regional expansion. Commenting on this commitment, Abbas bin Hassan Al Lawati said: “Our role extends beyond financing to acting as a long-term strategic partner for investors—from the initial concept and structuring phase through to execution, operation, and future expansion. By offering flexible and tailored financing solutions, particularly across the industrial and technological sectors, we enable projects to scale efficiently and sustainably. This approach is underpinned by robust risk management, deep sector expertise, and strategic advisory capabilities that not only safeguard investments, but also contribute meaningfully to Oman’s economic diversification agenda and the broader objectives of Oman Vision 2040.”

During the forum, Sohar International highlighted its position as a strategic partner to investors through the provision of integrated financing solutions tailored to industrial and technological projects of varying scales. The bank continues to streamline processes and accelerate access to capital, enabling investors to focus on project development, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation. These efforts are complemented by advanced financial advisory services that support effective planning, execution, and alignment with national development priorities.

Risk management remains a core pillar of Sohar International’s approach to financing industrial and technological investments. Each project is subject to comprehensive financial, operational, and technical assessments to safeguard investor capital and support successful project delivery. The bank deploys flexible financing structures, customized repayment solutions, and ongoing advisory support to mitigate risks, address operational challenges, and promote resilient and sustainable investment outcomes.

In parallel, Sohar International adopts an integrated approach to strengthening the investment ecosystem in Sohar by financing supply chains and local suppliers alongside major anchor projects. This inclusive model supports the development of a cohesive and sustainable investment environment, with a particular focus on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that play a vital role in supporting and complementing large-scale developments.

Through these initiatives, Sohar International continues to strengthen its role as a key national partner in empowering investors and accelerating the growth of SMEs. By attracting foreign investment, financing critical infrastructure, and supporting diversified economic activity across the Sultanate of Oman, the bank reinforces sustainable economic development and enhances the resilience and efficiency of the investment ecosystem in Sohar—fully aligned with the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om