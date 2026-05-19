Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to expanding customer engagement beyond traditional banking environments, Sohar International has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO), aimed at delivering a first-of-its-kind branding and customer engagement initiative across selected customer touchpoints within OOMCO’s network in the Sultanate. The MoU reflects a shared vision between both organizations to elevate customer experience through innovative and accessible engagement platforms integrated within everyday touchpoints across Oman. The collaboration also aligns with Sohar International’s broader strategy of strengthening customer proximity through experience-led initiatives that extend beyond conventional banking channels.

The agreement was officially signed by Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, and Tarik Mohammed Al Junaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO), in the presence of senior management representatives from both organizations.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: “At Sohar International, we continuously seek strategic partnerships that enable us to remain closer to the communities we serve through innovative and meaningful engagement platforms. This collaboration with Oman Oil Marketing Company reflects our commitment to strengthening customer connectivity through experiences that naturally integrate into people’s daily lives while reinforcing our positioning as a forward-looking and customer-centric institution. Through such initiatives, we aim to create long-term value that combines accessibility, innovation, and relevance.”

From his side, Tarik Mohammed Al Junaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO), commented: “At OOMCO, we are committed to continuously evolving our customer experience and enhancing the value we provide across our network and service platforms. This cooperation with Sohar International reflects a shared vision centered around innovation, customer engagement, and creating differentiated experiences within destinations that serve communities across the Sultanate. We believe such collaborations contribute to building stronger connections with customers while supporting the evolving expectations of today’s market.”

The cooperation further highlights the growing importance of cross-sector strategic partnerships that enable organizations to remain visible, relevant, and closely connected to evolving consumer lifestyles. Through this collaboration, Sohar International continues to reinforce its position as a modern Omani institution focused on delivering customer experiences that combine innovation, accessibility, and meaningful community presence.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om