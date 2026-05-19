MUSCAT: As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships and expand its suite of banking services, BankDhofar has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Talaat Moustafa Group, a leading regional real estate and hospitality conglomerate. The agreement aims to deliver innovative financing solutions tailored to customer needs while supporting a range of economic sectors in line with evolving market dynamics.

The agreement was signed in the presence of senior officials and executives from both organisations, who highlighted the significance of the partnership and the promising opportunities it creates for deeper, long-term collaboration.

This agreement underscores BankDhofar’s continued commitment to supporting business growth and reinforcing its role as a trusted financial partner. By offering flexible and innovative banking solutions, the bank aims to empower companies, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver tangible value to its customers while elevating their overall banking experience.

Ahmed bin Said Al Ibrahim, Chief Retail and Government Banking Officer at BankDhofar, said: “This agreement represents an important strategic step in our efforts to expand BankDhofar’s network of institutional partnerships and provide integrated financing solutions that align with market needs. We strongly believe in the importance of collaborating with strategic partners such as Talaat Moustafa Group, given their proven role in driving business growth, fostering innovation, and contributing to sustainable economic development.”

He added: “At BankDhofar, we remain committed to continuously enhancing our banking services to deliver flexible, high-efficiency solutions that enable our customers to achieve their commercial ambitions and strengthen their competitiveness.”

The partnership is expected to deepen cooperation between the two parties by leveraging their respective expertise and capabilities. It will also facilitate the delivery of advanced banking services designed to support business expansion and meet the aspirations of diverse economic sectors.

This agreement reflects BankDhofar’s proactive approach to business development and its commitment to strengthening its position as a leading banking institution in Oman. Through building long-term strategic relationships founded on trust, integration, and mutual value creation, the bank continues to play an active role in supporting the national economy.

Through this collaboration, BankDhofar reaffirms its commitment to supporting its partners and customers while advancing innovative financial solutions that contribute to sustainable economic development and the broader growth trajectory of the Sultanate of Oman.