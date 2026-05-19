Reinforcing Its Long-Standing Commitment to Advancing Financial Literacy and Banking Awareness Across Kuwait’s Schools

Al-Tabtabaie: “Bankee” continues to shape a more enlightened generation while reinforcing students’ understanding of the importance of safeguarding Kuwait’s resources and achievements

Al-Fares: The program advances financial awareness and instills values among future generations as a key pillar of corruption prevention

Al-Sager: At NBK, we believe that investing in future generations is an investment in Kuwait’s future

The “Bankee” program represents a pioneering model for integrating education, financial literacy, and values-based development

The Ministry of Education and Nazaha continue to play a pivotal role in the program’s success and long-term impact

We look forward to further expanding the horizons of this strategic partnership and continuing to enhance the program

Further reinforcing its steadfast commitment to investing in human capital and advancing financial literacy, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced the renewal of its cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Education and Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) to continue implementing the “Bankee” program for an additional five years. The renewal reflects the depth of the strategic partnership among the three entities and the alignment of their roles in fostering a generation grounded in financial awareness and strong ethical values.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, Minister of Education; Dr. Rana Al-Fares, Chairperson of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha); and Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Kuwait, alongside senior officials and executives from the Ministry of Education, Nazaha, and NBK, underscoring the significance of this institutional collaboration in supporting Kuwait’s educational framework and strengthening societal awareness.

The “Bankee” program represents Kuwait’s largest national initiative dedicated to financial literacy for elementary school students, delivering a comprehensive educational model that integrates core economic principles — including earning, spending, saving, and financial obligations — with fundamental ethical and behavioral values such as honesty, integrity, responsibility, respect for public funds, adherence to the law, and teamwork.

The renewal of this agreement builds on the program’s successful journey since its inception, during which it has firmly established itself as one of Kuwait’s most prominent and sustainable national initiatives, combining financial awareness with values-based education while delivering a meaningful and lasting impact both within and beyond the educational ecosystem.

Commenting on the occasion, Isam Al-Sager said: “At NBK, we firmly believe that investing in future generations is fundamentally an investment in Kuwait’s future. Guided by this conviction, we remain committed to advancing impactful initiatives that contribute to shaping a generation equipped to make responsible financial decisions and aligned with the country’s long-term sustainable development aspirations.”

“The ‘Bankee’ program represents an advanced model for integrating education, financial awareness, and values-based learning. Its impact extends beyond strengthening financial knowledge to embedding the principles of integrity, transparency, and responsibility, values we are committed to reinforcing through our close partnership with the Ministry of Education and Nazaha,” he added.

Al-Sager further emphasized that the Bank places significant importance on closely monitoring the program’s implementation on the ground through regular visits to both public and private schools, ensuring the achievement of its objectives and maximizing its impact. He noted that the program has witnessed remarkable engagement from students and received wide praise from parents, who have observed its positive influence on their children’s behavior and financial awareness.

Moreover, he noted that, since its launch four years ago, the program has successfully reached more than 50,000 students across over 104 schools throughout Kuwait, with the active participation of more than 12,000 teachers, reflecting the breadth of its reach, the depth of its impact, and its role in empowering educators and enhancing their ability to deliver financial literacy concepts through modern and interactive approaches.

Al-Sager also commended the pivotal role played by both the Ministry of Education and Nazaha in the success of the program, emphasizing that this trilateral collaboration has represented a fundamental pillar in achieving its objectives through integrating financial awareness with the promotion of integrity and transparency values, contributing to the development of a more aware, responsible, and values-driven society.

Concluding his remarks, Al-Sager said: “At NBK, we look forward to further expanding the horizons of this strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education and Nazaha, while continuing to enhance and evolve the program’s content in line with the latest developments in financial and educational concepts, in a way that strengthens its integration with educational curricula and reinforces its long-term impact.”

Emphasizing the significance of the initiative, Eng. Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, Minister of Education, emphasized that the renewal of the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Education, the “Bankee” program, and Nazaha reflects the Ministry’s commitment to supporting national initiatives that contribute to shaping students’ awareness and strengthening the system of positive values and behaviors within the educational environment.

He noted that the program has delivered tangible educational outcomes over recent years through interactive content and impactful activities that have strengthened financial literacy concepts while reinforcing the values of honesty, integrity, discipline, responsibility, and respect for public funds. The program has also contributed to developing students’ decision-making abilities and fostering positive behavioral practices through practical and engaging learning experiences.

He added that such initiatives contribute to shaping well-rounded student personalities, strengthening the values of national loyalty and belonging, and reinforcing students’ awareness of the importance of safeguarding the nation’s resources and achievements, while preparing a more aware generation capable of navigating future developments and challenges.

Al-Tabtabaei further noted that the Ministry of Education places significant importance on purposeful educational initiatives that align with students’ evolving needs and broader societal changes through the adoption of modern and relatable approaches that help instill the values of transparency, commitment, and responsible conduct, positively influencing students’ everyday behavior.

Furthermore, he emphasized that collaboration between educational institutions, national institutions, and private sector organizations represents an effective model of social responsibility and strengthens joint efforts aimed at preparing conscious generations equipped with the values, knowledge, and skills needed to contribute positively to serving the nation and supporting the sustainable development journey.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rana Al-Fares emphasized that instilling ethical values and strengthening financial awareness from the early stages of education represent fundamental pillars in corruption prevention and in preparing a generation that is more conscious of its responsibilities toward public funds and national interests.

She added that the continuation of the “Bankee” program reflects an integrated partnership between the public and private sectors, contributing to the advancement of sustainable development objectives and reinforcing Kuwait’s efforts to promote the values of integrity and transparency.

The “Bankee” program is built on innovative educational content centered on interaction and practical application, contributing to simplifying financial concepts and enhancing students’ understanding of them, while instilling sound financial behaviors from an early age that support financial inclusion objectives and contribute to preparing a more aware and financially independent generation.

The program also reflects the effective integration of roles among national institutions by advancing financial awareness while supporting Nazaha’s broader efforts to promote the values of integrity and transparency and foster a culture of corruption prevention. This positions the program as a comprehensive educational model that contributes to shaping responsible citizens who uphold the rule of law and safeguard their nation’s resources.

Furthermore, the “Bankee” program forms part of a broader series of community initiatives launched by NBK aimed at supporting the education sector, promoting a strong culture of financial literacy, and preparing a generation capable of addressing future economic challenges with confidence and competence.

NBK continues to reinforce its leading position as Kuwait’s largest contributor to corporate social responsibility initiatives through the launch of diverse, innovative, and sustainable programs that serve all segments of society, with a strong focus on supporting education and empowering youth, driven by its belief that investing in education is fundamentally an investment in Kuwait’s future.