Cairo, Egypt: Tetra Pak has received Distinguished Recognition from the International Society for Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) for Tetra Pak®️ Plant Secure, part of Tetra Pak®️ Advanced Agreements, for delivering measurable business impact in food and beverage production.

This global recognition comes as Tetra Pak celebrates 45 years of presence in the Egyptian market. Since launching operations in Egypt, the company has played a pivotal role in advancing the food and beverage sector by providing advanced processing and packaging solutions that have enhanced food safety standards and improved production efficiency for numerous local and regional companies.

In recent years, Tetra Pak has further strengthened its sustainability and circular economy investments through collaborations with local partners and government entities to develop an integrated system for the collection and recycling of used beverage cartons. These efforts included the establishment of Egypt’s first dedicated recycling line for used carton packages in Sadat City, with joint investments exceeding EUR 2.5 million and an annual production capacity of up to 8,000 tons.

The company has also led awareness and community initiatives to promote a culture of recycling and support the transition toward a more sustainable economy, reflecting its long-term commitment to the Egyptian market and its vision of protecting food, people, and the planet.

The recognition forms part of ISSIP’s annual Excellence in Service Innovation Awards. These awards celebrate pioneering solutions that reshape industries through service innovation, with the ‘Business Impact’ category recognising solutions that go beyond operational metrics to drive stronger financial performance.

Tetra Pak®️ Advanced Agreements are designed to optimise the entire factory with guaranteed cost and performance outcomes. They bring together digitally enabled World Class Manufacturing methodologies, workforce development and long-term improvement initiatives to address operational gaps across the full factory. Through close partnership and a shared risk model, Tetra Pak®️ Advanced Agreements guarantee outcomes such as Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), operational cost and uptime guarantees.

In recent months, Tetra Pak®️ Advanced Agreements delivered an average of 9% improvement in Overall Equipment Effectiveness and an 11% reduction in operational costs, alongside a 94% renewal rate reflecting long-term customer value .

This recognition highlights the growing role of Tetra Pak®️ Advanced Agreements in helping food and beverage producers meet rising pressure to cut costs, boost output and maintain quality. Unlike traditional service models that address issues in isolation, Tetra Pak®️ Advanced Agreements take a whole-factory view, with clear performance targets and shared accountability built in.

For food and beverage producers, this means high production efficiency, cost certainty and improved product quality and consistency. It also supports wider goals, from reducing waste and resource use, to improving long-term business performance.

Sasha Ilyukhin, Senior Vice President, Global Processing Services and Services Solutions at Tetra Pak, comments: “Food and beverage producers are under pressure to improve performance, while managing rising costs and complexity across their operations. The ISSIP award underlines the value long-term partnerships we built with our customers around measurable outcomes, shared accountability and continuous improvement.

“With Tetra Pak®️ Advanced Agreements, we commit to clear and measurable deliverables and share the risk, which means our customers gain not just one-off improvements, but long-term confidence for their business performance.”

Haluk Demirkan, 2026 President of ISSIP, comments: “We are pleased to recognize the excellence of service innovation efforts underway in the ISSIP community. This year’s submissions represented the best of the ISSIP community across industry, academia, NGO and government entities, with initiatives calibrated to benefit people, business and/or society in meaningful ways”.

The ISSIP Excellence in Service Innovation Awards are judged by the ISSIP Award Committee - comprising the ISSIP Executive Committee and selected technical advisors - against criteria including uniqueness, creativity, technical merit, value generation and impact.