PRE Group Adopts an Integrated Residential Experience Model in Collaboration with “Seven” to Offer Flexible Financing Solutions for Home Finishing and Furnishing Across Its Projects

Cairo: PRE Group announced a series of major achievements across West Cairo, including the completion and delivery of all units at its “Hadaba” project in 6th of October City, while continuing construction progress at “Ivoire West,” one of its latest residential developments. The company also revealed plans to begin delivering the first phase of “Ivoire West” by the end of 2026, ahead of schedule, reflecting PRE Group’s continued commitment to developing integrated destinations in one of Greater Cairo’s fastest-growing areas.

Located in the heart of 6th of October City, “Hadaba” represents a total investment of EGP 4 billion. The project introduces a unique Boutique Compound concept, featuring 158 residential villas including standalone villas, twin houses, and townhouses, all surrounded by expansive greenery and integrated essential facilities. The development also enjoys a prime location with direct panoramic views of the Giza Pyramids, offering residents exceptional privacy, exclusivity, and unmatched residential value.

As part of its vision to deliver a premium hospitality experience, the project is planned to include a boutique hotel and luxury serviced apartments, with a partnership with a major international hospitality brand set to be announced soon. To further enrich residents’ lifestyle experience, the project includes a social club featuring multiple sports facilities. All residential units, central landscapes, and facilities have now been fully delivered according to the highest international construction standards.

In parallel, PRE Group continues to strengthen its presence in West Cairo through “Ivoire West,” which spans over 76.72 acres. The project reflects a modern integrated living destination featuring more than 1,000 residential units designed to cater to diverse customer needs, positioning it as a leading destination in one of West Cairo’s most promising locations.

“Ivoire West” offers a balanced residential experience that combines comfort and luxury through a wide range of amenities, including a social club, green landscapes, open spaces, water features, and expansive central gardens that create a calm and elevated living environment. Complementing this integrated experience is “ZIG,” the project’s commercial and administrative development extending across 75,676 square meters, offering a fully integrated business and retail environment that serves both residents and visitors while meeting their daily needs within the destination.

Further reinforcing its integrated luxury living concept, PRE Group announced its collaboration with “Seven” to provide flexible financing solutions that enable customers to complete home finishing and furnishing through installment plans. The partnership aims to simplify the customer journey across PRE Group’s projects by offering immediate solutions for finishing and furnishing homes, allowing residents to enjoy a fully integrated lifestyle experience tailored to their needs under one roof.

Commenting on these milestones, Mr. Waleed Zaki, CEO of PRE Group, said: “The completion and delivery of Hadaba is a clear reflection of our ability to transform ambitious visions into vibrant residential communities through a strategy focused on developing integrated destinations that meet international standards. During the coming phase, we remain committed to accelerating progress across all our projects spanning East and West Cairo, Ain Sokhna, and the North Coast, ensuring we continue to meet our clients’ aspirations across different geographic markets.”

He added: “Within this broader expansion strategy, the development of Ivoire West, with its strategic location in the heart of Sheikh Zayed, reflects our direction toward creating mixed-use destinations that go beyond traditional residential concepts, contributing to shaping a new vision for urban development aligned with the country’s broader development plans.”

It is worth noting that PRE Group has established itself as one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers since its establishment in 2007, backed by more than 120 years of combined experience. The Group has successfully developed more than 16 integrated projects serving thousands of families. Its portfolio in West Cairo includes Ivoire West and Hadaba, in addition to successful developments in East Cairo such as Stone Park, Stone Residence, Ivoire East, and Point 90, alongside its coastal projects including Telal Sokhna and Telal North Coast.

About PRE Group

PRE Group entered the Egyptian market in 2007 and has since become one of the leading real estate developers listed on the Egyptian Exchange. The Group has successfully positioned itself as a trusted partner in developing integrated communities built around three core pillars: superior quality, continuous innovation, and strategic location selection.

The Group includes subsidiaries with over 120 years of combined expertise across real estate development, management, and investment. PRE Group owns a land portfolio exceeding 12 million square meters across Greater Cairo, the North Coast, Ain Sokhna, Alexandria, and Marsa Alam. Through 16 residential, commercial, and coastal developments, PRE Group continues to redefine integrated living experiences in Egypt through a vision focused on sustainability, long-term investment value, and delivering pioneering lifestyle destinations. To date, the Group has successfully delivered more than 10,200 units.