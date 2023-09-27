Muscat: Committed to fostering human development, Sohar International has been recently presented with the ‘Leadership in Sustainable Community Development’ title at the Alam Al Iktisaad Awards 2023. This prestigious award not only adds to the growing roster of achievements garnered by the bank, affirming its preeminent position in the domain of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), but also stands as a testament to the far-reaching impact the institution has on Oman and its people. The Bank's community impact programs, driven by a clear purpose, are carefully designed to prioritize human development.

Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of Sohar International, emphasized this focus when commenting on the award stating, "At Sohar International, our purpose-driven and strategic CSR initiatives are geared towards advancing human development in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. We are committed to empowering, educating, and elevating the communities and societies we serve. While Sohar International has a strong reputation for advocating ethical business practices, our CSR programs have consistently generated a positive and enduring impact on Oman's social fabric. Receiving the 'Leadership in Sustainable Community Development' award underscores the significant strides that Sohar International has taken in advancing this noble endeavor. We remain dedicated to forging a path towards a sustainable, resilient, and prosperous community through our human-centric approach to development."

The award ceremony, which took place on 20 September 2023, at Sheraton Oman Hotel, was graced by the presence of His Highness Sayyid Melek bin Shihab Al Said as the Chief Guest. The illustrious event served as a confluence for key decision-makers who are at the helm of steering the nation's business and economic trajectory. Apart from felicitating top-performing companies in Oman for their achievements during the last financial year, the ceremony also presented special awards for exceptional initiatives. In attendance at the event were revered business leaders, top-tier executives, and government representatives spanning a spectrum of industries.

It is important to note that Sohar International's CSR efforts go beyond philanthropy to promote holistic human development and progress. Guided by this principle, the bank has initiated projects aimed at empowering youth with future-ready skills, promoting inclusivity for individuals with disabilities, and enhancing the local healthcare system.

Sohar International’s outstanding dedication to fostering human development is exemplified through various initiatives, including the Tomohi Training Program and its support for platforms and initiatives that share a common focus, such as Injaz Oman. Moreover, this organisation has played a pivotal role in supporting many charitable associations, aiding them in developing their members, enhancing their capabilities and skills, and preparing them for the workplace. Acknowledging the pivotal role that businesses hold in society, Sohar International will continue to remain steadfast in championing ethical conduct, sustainability, and corporate responsibility while actively contributing to the socio-economic progress of the country.

In addition to these remarkable achievement, Sohar International has received numerous prestigious accolades. Notably, the bank recently secured the prestigious 'Best Digital Bank Oman 2023' award from the UAE-based Global Business Review Magazine Awards. Furthermore, the bank won the prestigious 'Best Wealth Management Services in Oman 2023' award from Global Business Magazine. Additionally, it has been honored with distinctions such as the 'Best Bank in Growth' and the title of 'Industry Leader in Digital Banking' at the Oman Banking and Finance Awards 2023. At the distinguished OER Business Summit 2023, Sohar International was presented with the prestigious 'Key Enabler of Sustainable Economic Growth' award. Moreover, the bank earned commendation at the Alam Iktisad Awards, where it was acknowledged as the 'Top Omani Brand in the Banking Sector'. These esteemed honors reinforce Sohar International's position as a leading financial institution that consistently delivers exceptional products and services, creating significant value for its customers.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com