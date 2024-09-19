Muscat: In line with its unwavering commitment to social responsibility and support for national initiatives, Sohar International, Oman’s Best Bank, recently visited Al Seeb Polyclinic as part of its efforts to support national healthcare initiatives. The visit follows the bank's strategic contribution to the Directorate General of Health in Muscat, providing two state-of-the-art Ultrasound machines to Al Seeb Polyclinic, specifically for the women’s and maternity clinic. The initiative aims to enhance the clinic’s capacity for early detection of fetal abnormalities and pregnancy-related health conditions, thereby elevating the quality of healthcare services delivered to the community.

Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer of Sohar International, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with the Directorate General of Health in Muscat, stating, “Our paramount objective has always been to promote comprehensive well-being within the community by supporting initiatives that cater to all segments of society. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Directorate General of Health in Muscat to address societal welfare. Sohar International's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy is rooted in the bank's conviction that the private sector has a duty to positively impact society through sustainable business practices. This partnership exemplifies Sohar International’s proactive efforts to make a meaningful contribution to societal welfare.”

Recently, Sohar International paid a visit to Al Seeb Polyclinic, led by Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer of Sohar International. They were welcomed by Dr. Thamra Al Ghafri, Director General of Health in Muscat. This visit underscores the bank’s ongoing support for Oman’s healthcare sector and reinforces the pivotal role of the private sector in enhancing and advancing the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

Dr. Thamra Al Ghafri, Director General of Health Services in the Muscat Governorate, highlighted the strategic impact of Sohar International's contribution, stating, “The advanced Ultrasound machines will greatly enhance the Al Seeb Policlinic’s capacity to deliver comprehensive and efficient medical care, particularly in the area of women’s and maternity health. We recognize the pivotal role the private sector plays in supporting our efforts to elevate healthcare services, and we look forward to continued successful collaboration in the future."

Sohar International actively drives initiatives across key sectors such as education, healthcare, sports, and more, through strategic partnerships with government entities and institutions committed to community development. As a forward-thinking and dynamic financial institution, Sohar International takes pride in playing a pivotal role in the nation’s socio-economic advancement, aligning its efforts with Oman’s broader vision for sustainable growth and prosperity. The bank's commitment to these sectors reflects its dedication to fostering positive change and enhancing the quality of life for communities throughout the Sultanate. By leveraging its expertise and resources, Sohar International continues to support and implement impactful projects that drive long-term benefits for society.

Sohar International is committed to advancing societal well-being through its support of impactful initiatives. This commitment is exemplified by our recent collaboration with the Athar Foundation to provide financial aid for the acquisition of a fully equipped ambulance for the Ihsan Association. Furthermore, our bank has also extended financial assistance to procure medical equipment for the Hai Al Mina health centers in Muttrah. These contributions underscore Sohar International's dedication to fostering positive change within the community.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com