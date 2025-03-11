Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to fostering an inclusive and accessible banking experience, Sohar International has successfully concluded a specialized sign language training program for its frontline employees. Conducted in collaboration with Al Tawasul Institute for Training an esteemed organization dedicated to empowering individuals with hearing impairments across the Arab world the initiative is a testament to the bank’s dedication to serving all segments of society.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Abdulwahid Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer at Sohar International, stated: "Inclusivity is not merely a social responsibility; it is a defining attribute of progressive and forward-thinking organizations. Our partnership with Al Tawasul Institute underscores our commitment to working with industry experts who share our vision of fostering a society that values diversity and empowers every individual. By equipping our employees with sign language communication skills, we aim to eliminate barriers and enhance service accessibility for all. Beyond training, this initiative represents a broader effort to cultivate a culture of empathy, respect, and understanding both within our organization and the wider community. Through such endeavors, we aspire to set a benchmark for the industry, encouraging a more mindful and proactive approach to serving individuals with disabilities with dignity and care.”

This initiative aligns with Sohar International’s broader strategy to enhance customer experience through innovative and inclusive solutions, ensuring banking services remain accessible to all, regardless of communication abilities. The sign language training program was meticulously designed to equip participants with both practical skills and cultural awareness, focusing on two key areas: sign language communication and the etiquette of engaging with individuals with hearing impairments. These modules not only enhance employees' ability to interact effectively but also foster a deeper understanding of the unique challenges faced by this segment of society. By strengthening communication pathways, promoting cultural sensitivity, and cultivating an environment rooted in inclusivity, Sohar International reaffirms its commitment to nurturing a workforce that prioritizes tailored customer engagement and values diversity in every interaction.

Sohar International remains committed to financial inclusion by ensuring its products and services are accessible to all, including people with disabilities. Aligned with the Financial Consumer Protection Regulatory Framework (FCPRF), the bank continuously enhances its banking environment to meet diverse customer needs. In 2024, Sohar International and Sohar Islamic implemented significant accessibility improvements, including the introduction of NFC-enabled and audio-supported ATMs to assist visually impaired users. These ATMs have been upgraded, with plans to expand this initiative with the addition of seven more units in 2025. Furthermore, three strategically located ATMs now feature ramp access, sliding doors, and intuitive interfaces, further demonstrating the bank’s commitment to inclusive banking. Through these enhancements, Sohar International continues to prioritize accessibility, ensuring an improved and seamless customer experience across its network.

Sohar International remains steadfast in its investment in upskilling initiatives that empower its workforce to meet evolving customer needs. From advanced technological training to programs that enhance soft skills, the bank ensures its employees remain agile, customer-centric, and forward-thinking. These efforts not only strengthen operational excellence but also reinforce the bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional, inclusive, and personalized banking experiences. Through pioneering initiatives such as this, Sohar International continues to set industry benchmarks, reinforcing its position as a socially responsible leader. The bank remains dedicated to fostering a future where inclusivity, equality, and mutual respect are embedded in every aspect of its operations.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com

About Al Tawasul Institute

With nearly a decade of service, Al Tawasul Institute has trained over 700 private sector employees and 300 government sector employees, enhancing their ability to communicate effectively and support individuals with hearing impairments. This shared commitment to inclusivity and Al Tawasul’s proven expertise make it an ideal partner for Sohar International as the bank advances its efforts to create a more enriching and accessible banking experience for all.