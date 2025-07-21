Muscat: In line with its commitment to advancing socio-economic growth and supporting community-driven innovation, Sohar International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to serve as the Main Sponsor – Banking Segment for Refill 3, a leading private-sector initiative taking place during Khareef Dhofar season. Refill 3 stands out as a vibrant festival that blends culinary culture, entertainment, and entrepreneurship, aiming to celebrate Oman’s creative spirit while boosting tourism and economic activity with an expected attendance of 150,000 visitors. Sohar International invites the public to engage with Refill 3, an impactful platform that embodies innovation, opportunity, and cultural vibrancy, reinforcing Salalah’s position as a key destination during the Khareef season.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Mr. Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International said, "Partnering with Refill 3 aligns with our commitment to fostering community-driven initiatives. This festival is a vibrant celebration of culture and creativity—elements that play a vital role in advancing sustainable socio-economic growth. Through this exclusive sponsorship, we are proud to enhance visitor experiences and contribute to Khareef Dhofar’s growing tourism sector. Our collaboration goes beyond sponsorship to deliver meaningful impact, ensuring financial accessibility and digital innovation are integrated throughout the event for the benefit of attendees and merchants alike."

This edition, Refill 3 offers a dynamic platform that blends creative expression, enterprise, and immersive entertainment. The curated marketplace features over 100 participants, including niche Omani and GCC brands, along with international FMCG companies entering Oman for the first time. Visitors can explore diverse culinary offerings, interactive activations, and a vibrant performance lineup by regional and local talent—all within a family-friendly environment that includes children's zones. Among the festival’s key attractions is the region’s only paintball experience during Khareef Dhofar, enhancing its appeal as a unique seasonal destination. Through its exclusive partnership, Sohar International supports the festival’s broader impact by promoting youth engagement, enabling SME visibility, and contributing to Salalah’s expanding tourism and economic landscape.

As part of the ongoing collaboration, Sohar International is actively implementing a series of targeted initiatives to enhance the visitor experience and support financial accessibility. These include exclusive coupon redemptions for the bank’s customers across participating food vendors, QR code activations driving digital interaction, and the widespread use of Sohar International and Sohar Islamic POS solutions—ensuring seamless transactions while enabling local merchants to access modern financial infrastructure. A standout feature of the partnership is the Youth Wall, an interactive installation where young attendees are invited to share their aspirations, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to nurturing the voices of Oman's youth and contributing to a more inclusive and aspirational national narrative.

