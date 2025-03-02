Muscat: As part of its commitment to enhancing financial governance and optimizing public expenditure, Sohar International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Finance to officially launch the Treasury Single Account (TSA). The bank has distinguished itself as a leader in the initiative, demonstrating exceptional efficiency in the development and administration of the TSA framework. Notably, Sohar International remains one of the first financial institutions to have completed the signing and announced the full-scale launch of the TSA initiative in Oman.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government and Private Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated: “We recognize that fiscal prudence and strategic resource allocation are paramount to national economic stability. We are, therefore, honored to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance in shaping a more efficient and dynamic public finance framework. Sohar International’s significant progress in the TSA initiative underscores our ability to drive financial innovation with precision. More than just operational execution, this initiative represents a fundamental shift towards greater fiscal discipline and optimized resource utilization—aligning Oman’s financial governance with global best practices. By centralizing public funds under a unified structure, we are strengthening economic resilience, ensuring seamless financial integration, and reinforcing the sustainability of public expenditure.”

Sohar International has played a pivotal role in designing a centralized and resilient system that consolidates government accounts under a unified financial structure. This transformative initiative enhances financial oversight, strengthens liquidity management, and reinforces budgetary discipline—ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in public fund utilization. The bank’s leadership in this national endeavor reflects its expertise in managing complex financial ecosystems and reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in Oman’s economic advancement.

Beyond strengthening financial governance, the TSA initiative exemplifies the impact of public-private partnerships in advancing Oman’s economic objectives. Sohar International’s advanced digital banking capabilities will facilitate seamless transaction processing, data-driven financial decision-making, and enhanced reporting accuracy. With ongoing investments in cutting-edge technology and financial infrastructure, the bank remains at the forefront of national-level transformations that support the Sultanate’s long-term financial sustainability.

Tasked with this key role, Sohar International is poised to redefine public financial management in Oman. Committed to delivering integrated, tailored solutions, the bank supports efficient government operations and drives economic development while modernizing fiscal practices. In leading this initiative, Sohar International reaffirms its dedication to stronger financial oversight and a more dynamic, resilient economic landscape.

