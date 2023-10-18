Muscat: In alignment with its steadfast dedication to human development and the empowerment of young talent in the job market, Sohar International signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dar Al Aseel, represented by the esteemed Omani designer, Amal Al Raisi. Under this memorandum, Sohar International will exclusively fund the year-long training of a select group of Omani graduates in the fashion industry, equipping them with the practical experience necessary to advance their professional journey. The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of a remarkable fashion show organized by Dar Al Aseel at the Oman Across the Ages Museum on Saturday, October 14, 2023. This splendid event elegantly captured the essence of Oman's rich maritime heritage, which has had a profound and enduring impact on Omani culture.



Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of Sohar International, commented, "In cultivating excellence and fostering the growth of Omani talent, we are privileged to embark on this transformative journey. Our partnership with Dar Al Aseel marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to empowering the youth and enhancing our community. Our vision extends beyond the immediate horizon, as we seek to shape a future where Omani culture and the creative industries not only flourish but also serve as symbols of distinction, both within the Sultanate and on the global stage. We believe that by nurturing talent and promoting cultural expression, we are crafting a legacy that will inspire generations to come.”



This holistic training initiative is tailored to the aspirations of emerging Omani designers. It will train talented women in the fashion industry, enhancing their skills and enabling them to become masters in their skills. In response to Sohar International's remarkable commitment to nurturing Oman's creative industries and cultural heritage, Amal Al Raisi expressed her deep gratitude, saying, "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Sohar International for their unwavering support. It is a privilege to partner with an institution that shares our passion for preserving Omani culture and empowering local talent. The launch of this transformative one-year program sponsored by Sohar International signifies a significant step towards a brighter future for our nation. Through this collaboration, we aim to radiate the beauty of our culture and creative industries on the global stage."



Sohar International is deeply honored to be actively engaged in initiatives of such magnitude, resonating strongly with the ambitions of the Sultanate and its people. The bank firmly believes that joint commitment and collaborative efforts will pave the way for a future in which Omani culture and the creative industries shine as beacons of excellence.



About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com