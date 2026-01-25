Muscat: Demonstrating its long-standing commitment to supporting sector-wide platforms that advance operational excellence, responsible practices, and continuous improvement within the energy sector, Sohar International was recognized as ‘Sponsor of the Year’ at the OPAL Best Practices Awards, organized by the Oman Energy Association (OPAL). Held under the auspices of H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, the event brought together organizations and stakeholders committed to elevating quality standards and promoting the adoption of best practices across the energy sector—reinforcing its role in supporting national development priorities and long-term economic resilience. Sohar International was represented at the ceremony by its Chief Executive Officer, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, reflecting the Bank’s active engagement in strategic dialogue and its continued contribution to initiatives that strengthen institutional performance and sustainable growth.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi said, “Platforms that recognize and promote best practices play a critical role in raising performance benchmarks, reinforcing safety, and embedding a culture of continuous improvement across the energy sector. This is particularly important as the energy sector remains one of the Sultanate’s most strategic and value-creating pillars, supporting economic diversification, industrial development, and long-term national resilience. At Sohar International, we remain committed to partnering with national institutions, industry stakeholders, and sector leaders to support responsible growth, accelerate the energy transition, and create long-term value for the economy, society, and future generations.”

The award ceremony is designed to showcase top-performing members and disseminate their achievements across the wider industry, creating a ripple effect that encourages continuous improvement. By recognizing organizations that have demonstrated best practices in developing, deploying, and sustaining effective solutions, the program supports a culture of learning and capability building. This focus is consistent with Sohar International’s continued engagement with initiatives that promote structured performance across organizations.

Award recipients are selected by a panel of independent judges with relevant sector expertise, ensuring that recognition is anchored in a robust assessment process. Submissions are evaluated against clearly defined criteria, reinforcing the integrity of the program and its role in recognizing meaningful and well-substantiated performance. For Sohar International, engagement with such frameworks reflects a clear respect for objective assessment and credible recognition.

Through its engagement with platforms such as the OPAL Awards, Sohar International reinforces its role as a financial partner that looks beyond transactional engagement, contributing instead to ecosystems that reward excellence, transparency, and forward-thinking practices. As Oman’s energy and industrial sectors continue to evolve, the bank remains focused on supporting initiatives that strengthen institutional capability, raise performance benchmarks, and enable companies to move confidently toward a more resilient and competitive future.

