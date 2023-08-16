Muscat: Testament to its unwavering commitment in providing excellence to customers, Global Business Magazine recently awarded Sohar International the esteemed title of ‘Best Wealth Management Services in Oman 2023’. The bank received this prestigious award following a rigorous evaluation process encompassing various aspects, including the bank’s prominent position in wealth management, its ability to provide highly customized financial products and services, expanding base of loyal customers and remarkable growth trajectory.



Commenting on having received the award, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated, "We are honored to receive this award, as it reflects our dedication to providing personalized financial services that cater to our customers' evolving needs. At Sohar International, we take great pride in our wealth management services, led by an exceptionally capable team. Our customers have placed their trust in us, knowing that we are committed to empowering individuals to achieve success in their unique journeys. Our paramount objective revolves around offering guidance and unwavering support, ensuring the financial well-being of our customers and guiding them towards a prosperous and secure future. This recognition serves as an inspiration to continue pushing boundaries and establishing new benchmarks.”



Sohar International's Wealth Management goes beyond traditional financial advisory services by offering highly customized financial products and services, covering customer savings, borrowing, insurance, investing, and day-to-day banking needs. The bank’s comprehensive ecosystem provides a range of services and benefits, delivered with dedicated commitment and personalized attention. With a team of certified wealth management advisors who possess profound industry insights on international market trends, the bank grants its clients access to investment in global markets through strategic partnerships with renowned international entities. Sohar International places a strong emphasis on establishing a secure environment for its clients to attain their financial objectives with confidence and success.



The Awards, presented by the esteemed publication, Global Business Magazine, headquartered in the UAE are highly regarded for their recognition of visionaries, pioneers, and industry disrupters from across the globe. These prestigious awards showcase and applaud exceptional achievements, exceptional contributions, and outstanding performers across various industries who also reserve the capacity to effectively drive sustainable impact in society.



Sohar International has established itself as a pioneer in the industry, earning recognition on various international platforms. Recently, the bank was honored with the 'Fastest Growing Retail Banking Bank - Oman 2023' award by World Business Outlook. It was also recognized as the 'Best Investment Bank in Oman 2023' at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence.



Additionally, the bank has received prestigious accolades including the 'Best Bank in Growth' and 'Industry Leader in Digital Banking' at the Oman Banking and Finance Awards 2023. At the OER Business Summit 2023, Sohar International was presented with the 'Key Enabler of Sustainable Economic Growth' award. Furthermore, the bank received a commendation at the Alam Iktisad Awards, where it was acknowledged as the 'Top Omani Brand in the Banking Sector'. These esteemed honors reinforce Sohar International's position as a leading financial institution that consistently delivers exceptional products and services, creating significant value for its customers.

