Muscat: Sohar International and its Islamic window, Sohar Islamic, have taken a major step in strengthening their digital presence with the official launch of their newly redesigned corporate websites. In line with the bank’s commitment to global best practices, the new domains — (www.sib.om) and (www.soharislamic.om) — now replace the former addresses, (www.soharinternational.com) and (www.soharislamic.com). As part of this transition, the bank’s email domains have also been updated to (@sib.om), creating a unified and consistent digital identity across all channels. This transformation reflects Sohar International’s digital-first strategy, offering customers easier access through concise, memorable domains while reinforcing the bank’s ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering an enhanced online experience.

Reflecting on this major milestone, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International stated, "The launch of our new corporate websites represents a strategic step forward in our journey towards a more agile, accessible, and technology-driven experience. This initiative extends beyond a refreshed online presence—it redefines how we engage, serve, and create value in an increasingly digital economy. By integrating advanced technologies with a customer-centric approach, we are enhancing efficiency, strengthening trust, and future-proofing our operations. In today’s digital age, this transformation ensures a more accessible and user-friendly online experience. This update reflects our commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and enhancing engagement with our stakeholders.”

The redesigned websites offer a modern, user-friendly interface with seamless navigation and intuitive functionality. Catering to both long-time clients and new visitors, they enhance performance, security, and responsiveness across all devices. With a focus on simplicity and clarity, the platforms provide streamlined service channels, interactive features, and consistent experience, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to superior digital engagement.

Sohar International and Sohar Islamic are setting the stage for a robust digital future where technology and human-centered design come together to enhance user experience. With these revamped websites, the bank reaffirms its commitment to excellence and seamless service while fostering continuous innovation that improves accessibility, adapts to evolving needs, and sets new digital experience standards.

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.sib.om