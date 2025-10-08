Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to empowering individuals, families, and businesses with greater financial security, Sohar International has partnered with MetLife Gulf, a leading provider of insurance and financial planning solutions, to introduce innovative protection and savings solutions across Oman. The collaboration underscores Sohar International’s focus on driving financial empowerment while supporting the nation’s long-term economic growth. By combining MetLife’s global expertise in insurance with Sohar International’s strong market presence and deep understanding of local needs, the partnership will provide customers with tailored products designed to enhance financial security, encourage smarter savings habits, and enable long-term planning.

During the signing ceremony, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated, “At Sohar International, our focus is on creating meaningful partnerships that deliver long-term value to our customers and the wider community. This collaboration with MetLife Gulf reflects our ambition to build a more resilient financial ecosystem that empowers people to secure their future with confidence. By aligning with a trusted global institution, we are strengthening our ability to provide solutions that support financial security, encourage smarter savings habits, and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Oman. This partnership is a step forward in our journey of shaping a future-ready financial landscape in line with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.”

Marian Amezcua, General Manager, MetLife Gulf, added, "This partnership with Sohar International marks a significant step in our efforts to protect what matters most; people’s future, financial or wellbeing. Together, sharing the same vision towards delivering a protection shield to Sohar International’s customers by offering tailored solutions that meet their unique safeguarding needs."

Through Sohar International’s extensive branch network, customers will soon have convenient access to a wide range of new insurance products and savings plans. These offerings are designed to provide peace of mind and financial stability, helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve their goals with greater confidence.

This collaboration further positions Sohar International as a catalyst for Oman’s economic growth, going beyond traditional financial services to create long-term, value-driven solutions. These initiatives demonstrate the bank’s commitment to building a dynamic financial ecosystem that drives sustainable progress and contributes to the nation’s prosperity.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om