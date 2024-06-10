Suhar – SOHAR Port and Freezone celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the silicon metal plant in SOHAR Freezone owned by Green Ferro Alloy (SFZ) LLC. With an estimated total investment of USD 68 million, this project reinforces SOHAR's position as a global trade hub and represents a significant milestone in the economic growth and diversification of the region, meeting the growing demand for silicon metal in Asia, Europe, and North America.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah and attended by representatives from Green Ferro Alloy Company (FZS) and a number of partners along with the executive management team from SOHAR Port and Freezone.

The silicon metal plant occupies a land area of 160,000 sqm and will be designed and built to produce high-quality silicon metal, initially at a capacity of 25,000 TPA in the first phase and expanding to 50,000 TPA in the second phase. The molten silicon metal is poured from the furnace to ladles and molds, expertly cooled through molds or continuous casting. After cooling, the silicon metal is crushed and packaged in large bags, ready for global export. This innovative process ensures premium quality silicon metal for valued customers worldwide.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Suleiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah, highlighted the pivotal role of the industrial sector in driving comprehensive development in Oman. He elaborated on how the establishment of the metal silicon plant signifies a major strategic achievement for the nation's economic advancement, fostering trade, investment, and opening new channels for international collaboration in modern industries.

Commenting on this achievement, the CEO of Green Ferro Alloy Company said, "This landmark project with SOHAR Freezone represents a significant milestone for Green Ferro Alloy as we expand our global presence. The silicon metal plant enhances our production capabilities and aligns with our strategic vision to lead in technological innovation in the industry. We are committed to employing cutting-edge technologies that ensure production efficiency and environmental sustainability, positively contributing to Oman’s burgeoning industrial sector."

Omar bin Mahmood Al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and Deputy CEO of SOHAR Port, further added, "The groundbreaking of the silicon metal plant in SOHAR Freezone is a significant step towards achieving our vision for sustainable growth and development. It highlights our commitment to efficiently support all project phases, from signing through obtaining necessary permits. The establishment of the first silicon metal plant in Oman at SOHAR Freezone is a strategic step that strengthens the country’s economic and industrial standing on both regional and international levels.”

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal. With 20 over years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 36,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision.