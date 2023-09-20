UAE: Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) returns to GITEX Global, demonstrating expertise in creating incredibly connected enterprises through an enterprise-grade integration platform enabling seamless connections across devices and platforms.



As a trusted partner to the world’s leading brands for over 50 years, Software AG is primed to redefine integration in the enterprise technology stack with a major announcement at GITEX Global this year. The innovation promises to empower enterprises with effortless connectivity, providing a leap forward in achieving seamless integration.



At the show, Software AG will redefine integration’s role, showcasing expertise in powering urban connected cities. This includes demonstrating seamless collaboration that plays a crucial role in creating a brighter, greener world powered by data. The use cases demos at the booth, featuring, remote condition monitoring, logistics optimization, sustainability initiatives, connected city solutions, modernized airport systems, and more, showcase the versatility of Software AG’s enterprise integration, which serve as a microcosm of unified experiences on a single platform driving cities and industries from complexity towards simplicity.



The booth will also feature another captivating attraction: the prototypes presented by three finalist teams of the Future Disruptors Program, which is in its fourth edition. These innovations, leveraging popular and emerging technologies, are designed to spark fresh ideas and concepts that contribute to sustainable and intelligent urban living. This student enrichment initiative by Software AG fosters hands-on learning and provides a platform to showcase their creations at GITEX Global, a prestigious tech event. This year’s finalists, hailing from American University in Dubai, Canadian University Dubai, and American University of Sharjah, have crafted prototypes addressing mine safety, urban AgriTech and aquatic algae detection. Visitors will gain insight into how the future workforce is poised to drive business transformation anchored on ESG principles. The Gala event, announcing the winner, will be graced by distinguished guests and esteemed jury members representing prominent government and non-government organizations.

Rami Kichli, Senior Vice President, Middle East & Turkiye, Software AG said: “With the increasing global demand for seamless data and application integration, the imperative for fully integrated enterprises is accelerating at an unparalleled speed.



Organizations strive for smarter business decisions, elevated customer experiences and satisfaction. However, navigating the complexity of systems, clouds, and geographies can pose challenges in capitalizing on trapped value. At Software AG, we step in to simplify this intricate IT landscape, enabling customers to unlock unprecedented value from their data in today’s hybrid, multi-cloud enterprise environment.”

GITEX provides a platform to highlight Software AG’s expertise and transformative innovations, poised to reshape business practices for lasting positive outcomes. Additionally, the Future Disruptors Program’s student prototypes created and showcased at the show offer fresh perspectives and valuable lessons for the corporate world.

Software AG achieved consistent business growth in the past year, supporting government, utilities, oil & gas, finance & banking clients in their digital transformation journeys across the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Turkey, and the wider MET region. The newly established near-shore office in Egypt enhances accessibility and provides robust technical support to regional customers. Located at GITEX Global in Hall 6 – Booth B1, Software AG will also host esteemed partners viz., Platinum Sponsor Technology Strategies Middle East (TSME) and Platinum IoT Sponsor Vision Valley. Gold Sponsors Alpha Data, FITS Consulting, Savangard, Palmira and Silver Sponsors Blackstone, Future Technology Systems Company and Emircom, will also join in the exciting endeavor.



Appendix: Use case demos by Software AG at GITEX Global



Remote Condition Monitoring: The Symphony of Data Insight



In the era of Industry 4.0, remote assets orchestrate a harmonious symphony of data. A unified iPaaS conducts this symphony, enabling real-time Remote Condition Monitoring. Devices in remote locations speak a universal language, sharing vital data seamlessly. Witness how integration transforms maintenance from reactive to predictive, as machines communicate their needs before a single note is off-key.



Warehouse Asset Monitoring: The Dance of Efficiency



Enter the warehouse, where the racks pulse with life connecting shelves to central intelligence. Assets converse, revealing their status, location, and history. Witness the evolution of inventory management as integration fuels agility, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Logistics/Fleet Management: The Journey of Optimization



In the realm of logistics, efficiency charts the course. The journey of Logistics/Fleet Management, uniting ground operations with command centers. Data flows unhindered, delivering insights that optimize routes, fuel consumption, and delivery timelines. Experience how integration propels logistics into the fast lane of success.



Connected Worker (H&S): The Safety Pas de Deux



The safety of workers takes center stage. Wearables sync seamlessly with control centers, ensuring the well-being of each performer. Integration shines a spotlight on real-time alerts, health metrics, and emergency responses, transforming the stage into a secure sanctuary for all with governance to provide enterprise-grade security over sensitive data.



Clean Energy/Sustainability: The Symphony of a Greener Future



Sustainability takes the spotlight with clean energy generation, storage, and distribution, orchestrated by integration's hand, playing a crucial role in creating a brighter, greener world power by data.



Cities of the Future: The Overture of Urban Harmony



Cities evolve into orchestras of interconnected systems. The city overture showcases urban harmony, where traffic signals, utilities, and public services sing in unison. Integration empowers governments and municipalities to fine-tune the rhythm of urban life, making every note count toward a harmonious symphony.



Connected Airports: The Flight of Seamless Experience



The grand finale unveils Smart Airports, where planes, passengers, and operations synchronize seamlessly. Integration transforms complexities into harmonious experiences. Witness flight schedules, baggage handling, and passenger services soar together, showcasing integration's power to drive productivity.



Integration's Grand Finale



As the curtains close, remember, unity fuels the symphony. Industries transform, boundaries dissolve, and our enterprise integration platform orchestrates change. Witness integration's true essence – a harmonious pulse driving industries towards a connected, sustainable future.

About Software AG

Software AG simplifies the connected world. Founded in 1969 it helps deliver the experiences that employees, partners and customers now expect. Its technology creates the digital backbone that integrates applications, devices, data and clouds; empowers streamlined processes; and connects “things” like sensors, devices and machines. It helps 10,000+ organizations to become a truly connected enterprise and make smarter decisions, faster. The company has more than 5,000 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €830 million.

For more information, visit www.softwareag.com. And follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Future Disruptors Program

Future Disruptors Program is an annual student initiative for undergraduates from across the region with chapters in UAE and Saudi Arabia. The program aims to nurture innovation by bridging the gap between current developments in the corporate world with increasing expectations of the ‘digitally-native’ workforce and citizens of tomorrow. Participants are encouraged to address real-world challenges using popular and emerging technologies to create innovative models using UNDP’s sustainable goals. The program empanels advocates of leading organisations in the region as members of the jury who run a rigorous judging process along with online voting to award the most deserving idea as part of the city’s innovation agenda.

