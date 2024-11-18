Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Software AG, a Software GmbH brand and a leader in Enterprise Architecture (EA) and Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), has launched the Alfabet NORA Accelerator in Saudi Arabia to advance digital transformation in the government sector in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

Compliant with the National Enterprise Architecture (NEA) Framework, the NORA Accelerator provides pre-configured views, reports, workflows and data ingestion tools to streamline the establishment of Enterprise Architecture programs for government agencies. The accelerator leverages industry best practices and aligns with NORA’s 10-stage approach, setting the gold standard for an Enterprise Architecture operating model to fast-track public sector digital transformation.

With Saudi Arabia’s bold technology strategy, the country is advancing rapidly to become a regional hub for world class innovation and digital infrastructure to boost economic growth. Central to this vision, the guidance provided by the Digital Government Authority (DGA) with NORA serves as a blueprint to support agencies to address the challenges inherent to modernizing IT infrastructures and services across sectors.

The Alfabet NORA Accelerator builds on Alfabet’s proven Enterprise Architecture (EA) and Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) capabilities, incorporating AI-driven techniques to ensure data quality. It supports governance, interoperability, transparency, and compliance across government organizations by standardizing business services, data and IT across processes, applications and infrastructure. The Accelerator delivers out-of-the-box all 150+ artifacts across all NORA lifecycle stages in compliance with the NEA metamodel, reducing costs and time required to implement Enterprise Architecture governance. This enables agencies to self-sufficiently manage IT transformation, minimizing ongoing reliance on external support as they scale to meet business growth demands and the evolving needs of digital transformation.

Citing the value brought by Alfabet’s NORA Accelerator to Saudi Arabia government agencies, Conrad Langhammer, General Manager, Alfabet said, “The Digital Government Authority of Saudi Arabia is guiding the government’s digital transformation with an ambitious vision to expand e-government services. The Alfabet NORA Accelerator unites government sector experts and IT transformation teams as strategic collaborators and key drivers in the standardization of enterprise architecture management for a robust foundation of the nation’s digital transformation initiatives. This ensures a future of structured and continuous transformation, optimization and innovation for government agencies.”

The Alfabet NORA Accelerator from Software AG helps government agencies quickly achieve certification and adhere to NEA requirements.

About Alfabet

Alfabet for Enterprise Architecture and Strategic Portfolio Management helps business and IT leaders make better investment decisions and reduce transformational risks by understanding when, where, how and why to make changes in the IT portfolio.

About Software AG

Software AG is a Software GmbH brand that helps companies to manage and optimize their operations, infrastructure and technology with products that simplify complexity, increase transparency and prepare organizations for change.

Trusted by the world’s best brands for more than 50 years, Software AG’s AI-enabled process intelligence, application development, high-performance database, and strategic portfolio management solutions are used by banks, retailers, manufacturers, governments and more.

Software AG is owned by Silver Lake, the global technology investment firm. For more information, visit www.softwareag.com, and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About NORA

The National Overall Reference Architecture (NORA) serves as a guide for government agencies to develop their Enterprise Architecture (EA) practices. NORA is one of the integral parts of the National Enterprise Architecture (NEA) Framework. The NEA Framework is designed to incorporate a confederated approach to EA in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) government sector.

NORA aims at providing government agencies a smooth and effective approach to EA implementation by scoping and defining requirements through systematic processes. It facilitates EA utilization, promotion and capability building effectively.