Dubai, UAE: Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) and Misdaqia Technologies, a Dubai based IT business consulting firm, have entered a strategic partnership to offer comprehensive technology integration solutions to organizations in the UAE.

The signing ceremony, attended by Rami Kichli, Senior Vice President, Middle East & Turkey, Software AG, and Vimal Kapoor, Director, Misdaqia Technologies, signifies the initiation of a strategic collaboration. The partnership is poised to be instrumental in the deploying Software AG’s suite of solutions to businesses. Addressing diverse needs across industries, it aims to optimize enterprise systems and enhance speed, agility, resilience, and scalability and encourage innovation.

Rami Kichli, Senior Vice President, Middle East & Turkey, Software AG, stated, “Empowering joint customers and businesses through success driven technology is our mission at Software AG through an ecosystem of capabilities, trust and combined efficiencies. We believe in driving innovation and efficiency to transform industries. Together, we shape the future of business.”

Vimal Kapoor, Director, Misdaqia Technologies, said: “At Misdaqia Technologies, we strongly believe in the power of collaboration. Our partnership with Software AG is a testament to that belief. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients.”

The collaboration will leverage and create connected customer experiences with minimum disruption through Software AG’s Super iPaaS suite comprising of Streamsets and webMethods integration capabilities. It will eliminate the chaos of connectivity caused by rapid digital expansion: a growing and formidable challenge for today’s businesses in a hybrid multi-cloud environments. It will serve key public and private sectors, including but not limited to Telecom, Utility, Govt., BFSI & Retail verticals.

The Software AG PartnerConnect program empowers its partners to better deliver outcomes based on its products to meet evolving customer needs. The Software AG suite of solutions in Integration and API Management, and Business Transformation are highly regarded and consistently ranked as leaders by multiple industry analysts.

About Software AG

Software AG helps companies create effortlessly connected experiences for their customers, employees and partners. Its enterprise-grade iPaaS integrates anything, anywhere, any way users want by bringing application, data, B2B, API and event integration together in the same generative AI-enabled platform.

Trusted by the world’s best brands for more than 50 years, Software AG enables end-to-end visibility and governance across geographies, IT environments, and complex business ecosystems, with hybrid multi-cloud connectivity, and enterprise-grade security relied on by banks, governments, and corporations around the world.

Software AG is majority owned by Silver Lake, the global technology investment firm. For more information, visit www.softwareag.com. And follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

