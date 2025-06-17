Cairo, Egypt – SODIC, Egypt’s leading real estate developer, proudly announces the early delivery of VYE, its pioneering next-generation development in New Zayed. This milestone comes in line with SODIC’s stellar reputation for timely and ahead of schedule delivery, which the developer has maintained for almost three decades.

Designed around the pillars of innovation, sustainability, and technology-driven living, VYE is home to the largest solar-powered residential project in Africa and the second largest in the Middle East, setting a new benchmark for future-ready living. With over 108 units scheduled for handover this month, contributing to a total of 1,783 units set for delivery throughout 2025.

Ayman Amer, SODIC’s General Manager commented stated: “Delivering VYE ahead of schedule is more than just a construction milestone; it reflects our unwavering commitment to our clients. We are proud to deliver the first homes in New Zayed, with VYE being exemplary for how sustainable, technology-enabled communities can be delivered with precision and purpose. This early delivery reaffirms our focus on execution, quality, and delivering real value to our customers.”

Master-planned by internationally acclaimed architects, VYE is thoughtfully designed to offer a seamless, integrated living experience. The community is set to expand with key lifestyle amenities including the VYE Town Center, scheduled for completion early 2026, the Karmell Hub mid-2026, and a fully equipped community clubhouse by the end of 2027.

Strategically located in the heart of New Zayed, one of Egypt’s fastest-growing destinations, VYE offers direct access to major highways and is just minutes away from Sphinx International Airport, making it not only a home but a smart, connected lifestyle choice.