Cairo, Egypt: SODIC announces its partnership with the AUC Innovation Hub to foster innovation in the real estate industry, benefiting both the university community and the wider startup ecosystem. Collaborating across key focus areas including sustainability, prop-tech, and digital transformation, the collaboration aims to empower students, faculty, and entrepreneurs to develop impactful innovative solutions across these disciplines.

Bringing together leaders in academia, industry, and entrepreneurship, this collaboration is set to pave the way for finding innovative solutions for the industry’s most pressing challenges. Initiatives under the partnership will include policy dialogues, innovation hackathons, design sprint workshops, and mentorship programs, providing students with valuable real-world learning experiences.

Ahmed El Halawany, SODIC's Chief Development Officer, stated: “We are very excited to collaborate with AUC Innovation Hub and engage with the start-up community and university ecosystem, to drive meaningful change in one of Egypt's most important sectors. This partnership comes in line with SODIC’s strategy to partner with leaders across disciplines and comes as part of our longstanding commitment to innovation.”

Dr. Dalia Abd-Allah, AUC Innovation Hub Senior Director, stated: “The AUC Innovation Hub is thrilled to partner with SODIC to drive real estate innovation. This collaboration will empower students, star-ups and the wider innovation ecosystem to develop impactful solutions in key areas like sustainability and prop-tech, benefiting both the university community and the wider industry. The synergy with existing partners like TileGreen makes this partnership especially promising and impactful.”

Since 2021, SODIC has been actively embedding innovation across all aspects of its value chain, guiding the adoption of transformative solutions, nurturing creativity and forward-thinking solutions. SODIC has adopted several innovative initiatives across multiple disciplines including Sakneen, a proptech software that enhances digital sales experience; Tile Green, produces eco-friendly interlocking tile made from recycled plastic and Taqatak, specialized in renewable energy innovative solutions, among others. Adopting innovative solutions to unlock value remains a core priority for SODIC.

The AUC Innovation Hub is a dedicated space where students, faculty, and industry partners come together to explore, experiment, and innovate. AUC Innovation Hub fosters experiential learning which is key to developing future-ready skills, providing students with hands-on opportunities to work on real-world projects in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data analytics, Digital Transformation, the Green Economy, and Sustainability. Through collaborative partnerships with businesses, startups, investors, and other stakeholders within the innovation ecosystem, the Hub fosters a dynamic environment where ideas are born, nurtured, and brought to life. The AUC Innovation Hub is committed to empowering the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, preparing them to make a positive impact on the world.

