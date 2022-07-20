Saved over 400 metric tons in food waste since launch in 2021

UAE: Sodexo Middle East, the leader in services that improve the Quality of Life, is committed to reducing waste as part of its ‘Better Tomorrow 2025’ initiative and has prevented over 400 metric tons of carbon emissions across 31 sites in the Middle East since August 2021. This has been made possible via Sodexo’s state-of-the-art food waste reduction programme, WasteWatch powered by Leanpath (WWxLP).

Launched in Q3 of 2021, across Energy & Resources, Defence, Healthcare, Corporate and Education, sectors in the region; WWxLP has reduced waste by 20% aligning with Sodexo’s aim to attain a 50% reduction in food wastage as part of its ‘Better Tomorrow 2025’ initiative. Driven by artificial intelligence (AI), WWxLP has saved over 57,459 kilograms (kg) of food waste. The Quality of Life services provider across the region has omitted 400 metric tons in carbon emissions reduction - equivalent to 285 homes’ electricity consumption for one year

Colm O’Mahoney, CEO of Sodexo Middle East & Africa says, “Sustainable best practices are part of the ethos at Sodexo. As food waste is one of the most concerning issues in the region, and across the globe, we are extremely proud of our teams and their commitment to reduce food waste in the UAE and the wider Middle East. We are confident that with the support of WWxLP, we will have a greater impact in the coming year as we expand our scope to cover close to 80 sites across the region; thus, contributing towards the country’s sustainable development goals as part of the UAE Vision 2030.”

According to Dubai Carbon, approximately 38% of food produced in the UAE ends up in waste daily. Currently operating in UAE, Qatar and Oman across 31 onshore and offshore sites across the region, WWxLP provides a sustainable solution to the food wastage crisis by compiling data on food wastage areas and identifying real-time waste areas. The AI platform enhances organisations’ food waste reduction objectives by using smart data to set waste reduction goals and shares operational and behavioural changes required to eliminate the waste. The innovative programme also shares in-depth real-time insights on the financial and environmental impact created by food wastage. Organisations can easily implement the recommended changes and goals within the operational processes to reduce their overall food wastage, resulting in lower costs and higher efficiency.

For further information, please visit the Sodexo website: www.sodexo.com

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 56 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 412,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

About Sodexo in the Middle East

Headquartered in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Sodexo Middle East has been delivering Quality of Life services in the United Arab Emirates and wider region since 1974. Across the Middle East, Sodexo’s 10,000 employees work across 400 locations, servicing 100,000 consumers each day. Over 45 years, our teams have grown to offer services ranging from food services, reception and cleaning to construction management, asset maintenance, security and grounds maintenance for our clients in offices, schools and hospitals as well as on military bases and remote locations.