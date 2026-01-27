Dubai, the UAE — SoDa, a Data & AI consulting and engineering company, today announced the launch of TAIM Insight Hub, a new AI-powered knowledge management solution designed to transform fragmented, unstructured enterprise data into a single, trusted source of actionable intelligence.

Modern organizations generate vast amounts of knowledge every day, yet much of it remains unused. Best practices are trapped in silos, experts become bottlenecks, and employees lose valuable time searching for information that exists — but is difficult to find or interpret. Traditional tools return documents and links, not understanding, leaving teams to make decisions with incomplete context.

TAIM Insight Hub addresses these challenges by shifting knowledge management from content retrieval to AI-driven comprehension.

TAIM is a configurable platform that unifies corporate knowledge and makes it accessible through natural language interaction. By combining LLM-powered semantic search, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), interactive chat, and dynamic visualization, TAIM enables employees to ask questions and receive clear, context-aware answers — backed by a transparent trust layer.

Instead of navigating multiple systems and documents, organizations gain a single intelligence source of truth that continuously evolves as new data is added.

TAIM Insight Hub connects to a wide range of internal business applications and external data sources containing structured and unstructured information. Data ingestion can be fully automated through scheduled updates or managed manually via a web interface, where uploaded documents can be validated, approved, or rejected.

Once ingested, knowledge becomes instantly explorable through an intuitive chat interface. Employees can interact in natural language, without training or predefined queries, and receive answers grounded in verified enterprise data.

TAIM is designed as an enterprise-grade solution from day one. It offers built-in authentication and authorization, SSO support, and comprehensive audit logging to meet corporate security requirements. Its cloud-native, microservice-based architecture runs on Kubernetes, enabling horizontal scalability as data volumes and usage grow.

The platform supports flexible deployment models — cloud, on-premises, or hybrid — and works with both local and cloud-based LLMs. Modular configuration allows organizations to tailor connectors and capabilities to specific business needs.

About SoDa

SoDa (https://s-o-d-a.com) is UAE-based AI and data analytics consultancy which develops advanced AI-driven solutions that help organizations turn data into measurable business value.

Media contacts: Svetlana Vronskaya, svetlana.vronskaya@s-o-d-a.com