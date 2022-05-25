Dubai - The Dubai based award-winning integrated communications agency SOCIATE announces the onboarding of Dubai Offshore Sailing Club as their newest client. The agency will engage in public relations activities to expand their clientele.

Founded in 1974, DOSC has a large history within Dubai acquiring a near 50 year presence within the city. Established as a non-profit organisation, DOSC is governed by a board of dedicated volunteers and sailing enthusiasts who individually contribute their knowledge to ensure the club operates efficiently. Priding themselves on their active and engaged members who uphold the values of sport and sailing, DOSC are regarded as a leading example of a sports and social club within the United Arab Emirates. With over 700 members and over 3,600 monthly member visits, DOSC has become a respectable place for sailing enthusiasts.

With a delectable selection of Food and Beverage from the Clubhouse or Tentola Thanda, members can experience a large variety from light bites, seafood to a complete cheese platter. Exhibiting a facility that offers far more than sailing, DOSC provides a busy social calendar and has become the appropriate spot for sailors to practice their craft, thanks to its extensive sailing program and delicious clubhouse menu.

Upon the new client onboard, Rosa Bullock, CEO and PR Guru at SOCIATE comments, “DOSC was one of the first places I fell in love with in Dubai and I am delighted to be working closely with them.”

The account will be handled by Senior PR Executive and Influencer Enthusiast Meghan Lane, alongside Arabic PR Executive & Social Media Maestro Malek Shlone. They can be contacted here at meghan.lane@sociate.ae and malek.shlone@sociate.ae.

For more information regarding DOSC, please visit the official www.dosc.ae website.

