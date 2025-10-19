Riyadh: The Social Development Bank (SDB) has received the WSBI-ESBG Award for its achievements in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals for 2025. This inaugural award, launched by WSBI (World Savings and Retail Banking Institute), honors the most prominent member institutions recognized for their support and contributions to the SDG.

The award was presented on the sidelines of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), held in Washington, D.C.

SDB received this international award for its outstanding performance in supporting economic growth, innovation, and customer education. The award also highlights the Bank’s pivotal role in advancing sustainable development and citizen empowerment through a range of financial and non-financial services, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

This achievement highlights the Bank's leadership in international finance and development, successfully integrating sustainability into national programs that have benefited over 10 million citizens and businesses. Since its inception, SDB has offered innovative support through a financing portfolio exceeding 166 billion riyals, creating success stories that positively impact individuals and the national economy. The bank has also enhanced financial inclusion, supported entrepreneurs, and invested in digital transformation, becoming a true partner in their journey toward empowerment and success.

Eng. Sultan Al-Hamidi, CEO of SDB, expressed pride in this achievement, noting that this international recognition underscores the bank's role as a leading development entity in Saudi Arabia and the region, serving as a cornerstone of economic and social development. He stated: "We are honored by this award, which reflects our commitment to empowering individuals and businesses and enhancing financial inclusion through innovative financing solutions and sustainable services. This recognition is a testament to our efforts in integrating sustainability into our strategy for comprehensive development."

WSBI-ESBG is an international banking association based in Brussels, Belgium, representing over 6,400 financial institutions across approximately 69 countries. The organization fosters cooperation among savings and development finance institutions, supports financial inclusion, empowers SMEs, and promotes financial innovation. Additionally, it emphasizes sustainability and social responsibility in banking, contributing to the global achievement of the SDGs.

This award highlights the bank's ongoing leadership in development and its success in earning prestigious accolades both locally and internationally, including the Best Financier Award for Women Entrepreneurs received last September.​​​​​​