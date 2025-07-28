Riyadh - The Social Development Bank (SDB) launched the "Art Bank 7" event as part of the second phase of the Art Bank initiative. In line with Vision 2030, the event has been launched to empower Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing community of gifted artists and creators to fulfil their potential.

Shining a light on Saudi creative talent, including visual artists and freelancers, the unique platform showcases the rich diversity of Saudi artistry, exhibiting the innovative work of participating artists while offering access to a range of networking and professional opportunities. Crucially, the event will give participants the chance to compete for a selection of prizes and sell their work, with SDB committing to purchasing a selection of displayed pieces. Ultimately, the launch of "Art Bank 7" marks the latest step taken by SDB to invest in the growth and ongoing development of the Kingdom’s creative economy.

Established by SDB and the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts, the Art Bank initiative has been instrumental in raising the profile of homegrown artists and artisans. The first phase of the initiative was launched in 2024, bringing painters, craftsmen, craftswomen and textile artists and designers together to celebrate Saudi identity by decorating SDB’s Riyadh headquarters with striking artwork that holds up a mirror to local heritage and culture.

The second phase of the initiative will see SDB bank branches across seven of the Kingdom’s major cities brought to life with stunning art pieces that call attention to Saudi Arabia’s proud history and traditions, underlining the importance of arts and crafts to local communities and public spaces.

The Art Bank initiative is in keeping with and builds on ongoing efforts to celebrate and promote the Kingdom’s cultural identity, enhancing the status of Saudi artists by enabling them to market their works professionally through a specialized digital platform: one that supports artists to explore three main creative paths – painting, crafts and textiles.

The initiative is in line with the directives of the wise leadership which emphasizes the need to create a robust infrastructure and thriving ecosystem for the creative industries. Raising greater awareness of Saudi artistry and ingenuity, the initiative is fully geared towards realizing the goals of the "Year of Handicrafts 2025", which was launched by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate Saudi craft heritage and empower its practitioners.

Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamidi, CEO, Social Development Bank, said: "We are proud of our partnership with the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts. We believe that supporting artistic creativity is vital to realizing Saudi Arabia’s social and economic potential. Through the Art Bank initiative, we aim to empower people across the Kingdom to embrace and explore their passion for creativity, while equipping artists and artisans with the resources and support to exhibit and market their work. This is incredibly important to preserve our artistic heritage, celebrating our culture and raising Saudi Arabia’s status on the global stage as a thriving hub of creative excellence.”

Khaled Al-Baz, CEO, Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts, said: “This initiative comes as an extension of the Society's vision of highlighting Saudi artists and arts as an essential component of national identity. We believe that enabling artists, craftsmen and craftswomen to market their work contributes to strengthening the creative economy and achieving sustainable development. The Social Development Bank has played a pioneering role in empowering creative people through the Art Bank initiative, which now stands apart as a truly impactful source of support for Saudi talent.

Since 2022, the "Art Bank" platform has served as an innovative digital incubator for Saudi artists and freelancers. The platform has also provided valuable support, empowering artists by marketing their work in accordance with the needs of government and private agencies. To date, the initiative has supported more than 700 Saudi artists and craftsmen and craftswomen. The development of the platform reiterates SDB’s commitment to linking artistic creativity to the labor market and enhancing cultural mobility across Saudi society.