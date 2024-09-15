Riyadh: As part of its ongoing commitment to driving innovation and supporting entrepreneurship in the financial sector, the Social Development Bank (SDB) has officially launched the FintechHub program in partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and its Empretec program, with support from Fintech Saudi. This initiative marks the first of its kind under the Empretec Center and aims to empower future leaders in the financial technology sector.

Held from September 8 to 12 in Riyadh, the FintechHub program focused on fostering innovation in financial technology by developing a robust economic ecosystem designed to support emerging ventures and aspiring entrepreneurs. Participants were introduced to the latest trends in fintech and provided with knowledge and tools to develop their projects and achieve sustainable success.

The program highlights SDB’s strong collaboration with key players in the financial technology sector, including Fintech Saudi, which plays a pivotal role in enhancing the Kingdom’s fintech ecosystem. The initiative is also supported by certified trainers from the Empretec program, alongside leading global fintech entrepreneurs, offering participants access to expertise and industry insights.

Throughout the program, participants explored cutting-edge technologies and innovations to ensure they stay ahead of market developments. They also learned how to create sustainable, effective business models aligned with consumer needs and designed to drive economic growth. In addition, the program provided a valuable networking platform, enabling participants to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and industry leaders, further supporting their journey toward success.

As part of the program’s activities, participants had the opportunity to present their projects to a group of prominent investors in the Kingdom, including Rakan Al Fadl from Takamol, Abdullah Al Duwaish from Flat6Labs, and Philip Matos, CEO of ABstartups. The program also featured inspiring talks from successful local entrepreneurs, including Maher Loubieh, CEO and Co-Founder of HALA, who shared his experience and insights on building a startup in the fintech sector.

The FintechHub program culminated in the graduation of 26 entrepreneurs specializing in tech startups, showcasing the initiative’s success in building a strong foundation of business leaders within the financial technology space.

This program underscores the Social Development Bank’s dedication to supporting the growth of the fintech sector and promoting sustainable economic development through innovation and entrepreneurship.