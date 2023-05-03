Dubai: Sobha Realty, one of the UAE’s leading premium real estate developers, has completed the sell-out of residential units of its signature project – The S Tower generating a sales value of AED 1.4 billion. This reflects the strong performance of Dubai property market, wherein the emirate has gained the status of one of the most lucrative luxury property markets across the globe.

The S Tower, which was launched in October 2022, is a 62-storey high-rise, signature residential project that houses 43 storeys of superlative luxury residences. The project reflects Sobha Realty’s signature style and sophistication, a result of the company's vast experience and design capabilities, following Sobha’s unique “Backward integration” model that is a case study at Harvard. The iconic project has completed sales of all 84 residential units which include both four bedroom and five-bedroom apartments, priced at over AED 15.5 million and AED 34 million each respectively.

