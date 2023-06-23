Dubai: Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, introduced its uber luxurious Sky Edition in Sobha SeaHaven. With only 3 expansive units per floor and residents by invitation, the latest edition reinforces luxury living experiences of the flagship development by providing residents from floors 49 to 59 of Tower A with breath-taking 270 degrees view of the Dubai Harbour, Palm Jumeirah and Marina skyline along with a range of exclusive amenities.

Sky Edition at Sobha SeaHaven promises flagship features such as exclusive lobbies and lifts for apartments 49 to 59, along with two floors of dedicated rooftop amenities including an infinity pool, rooftop clubhouse, and separate access to community features – sky lounge, restaurant, café and more. The Sky Edition offers an exclusive collection of 33 units, with two four-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit, all featuring high ceilings and marble flooring.

The three towers of SeaHaven are surrounded by a mesmerising expanse of sea views, natural landscapes, and views of the city’s iconic landmarks, such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour, Ain Dubai and the regal Burj Al Arab. All towers of SeaHaven offer one- to three-bedroom apartments with smart home automation, state-of-the-art home appliances and more.

Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Realty said: “At Sobha Realty, we strive to create unique experiences and our latest Sky Edition at Sobha SeaHaven reflects our commitment to promising an ultra-luxury lifestyle for our customers. The Sobha SeaHaven towers are meticulously designed in accordance with our philosophy of ‘Art of Detail’, as part of the Sobha Realty brand ethos to exceed the evolving needs of modern residents. Our team of experts at Sobha Realty consistently work towards promoting finesse with the goal of raising the bar in the real estate industry.”

“Dubai has grown to become one of the most popular hubs for real estate investment, with its lucrative real estate offers and progressive government policies. We, at Sobha Realty, have been making exceptional efforts to build iconic developments for international investors, and provide them with top-notch properties that meet their needs,” he added.

Dubai continues to be a lucrative market for luxury real estate, where proactive government policies have fuelled the city’s reputation as a strategic location, further driving long-term demand from both buyers and investors. In line with this, the Sobha SeaHaven master development, along with the latest Sky Edition at Sobha SeaHaven, are positioned to offer residents a luxurious lifestyle with exquisite amenities such as a serviced club lounge, multipurpose hall, outdoor cinema, and an infinity edge pool facing the harbour, among other flagship facilities.

For more information:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com