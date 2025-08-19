Dubai, UAE — Sobha Realty continues to cement its leadership in the UAE’s real estate landscape, expanding its geographic footprint, scaling global presence, and delivering standout year-to-date performance in 2025. Recent market snapshots show Sobha advancing across key indicators while strengthening demand in flagship communities.

Sobha’s UAE coverage now spans multiple emirates and destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain, and Sobha Hartland / Siniya Island—underscoring the brand’s deepening presence beyond Dubai’s traditional core.

Internationally, Sobha’s is entering new markets such as Australia and the United States, a signal of sustained cross-border interest and brand pull.

2025 YTD Performance Highlights

Transactions: 6,649

Sales Value: AED 16.47 billion

Capital Gain: AED 147.1 million

Total Projects: 63

These metrics reflect Sobha’s execution strength and continued buyer confidence across primary and resale segments.

Sobha’s commercial performance translates into robust market standing: 3rd in sales among all developers and 2nd among private developers year-to-date in 2025, according to aggregated market monitors.

Within the master community, Sobha Hartland continues to be a demand anchor, with performance and price-trend indicators reinforcing liquidity and long-term value in the sub-market.

Provident Estate: Partnering in Performance

As Sobha drives the market forward, Provident Estate is proud to play a role in that success. In recognition of sales excellence and client service, Provident Estate earned 4th place as a Top Performing Channel Partner with Sobha for H1 2025

“Partnering with developers who share our commitment to product quality and delivery has always been core to Provident’s strategy. Sobha’s momentum in 2025 speaks for itself, and we’re honored to be recognized among their top channel partners for the first half of the year.” Said Loai Al Fakir, CEO at Provident Estate

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

Website: www.providentestate.com

Instagram:@providentestate

LinkedIn: @providentestate

For PR inquiries, contact Charline Abi Rached, Brand Manager

Email: charline@providentestate.com