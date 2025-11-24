Dubai – Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, has been awarded a 4-Star Rating and a stellar score of 97 in the 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. This achievement crowns a remarkable three-year ascent, with scores rising from 72 in 2023 to 91 in 2024 and now to 97, reflecting a deep, corporate-wide commitment to exponential improvement in sustainability.

The 4-Star Rating, a distinction granted to only the top participants worldwide, underscores Sobha Realty’s transition from a regional leader to a recognized global force in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence.

This year, GRESB positioned Sobha Realty within a predefined peer group of high-rise residential developers from across Asia, assigned based on legal structure, property type and geographical location. In this competitive cohort, which included entities from India, China, HK, the UAE, Vietnam, and Taiwan, Sobha Realty secured the #1 rank, solidifying its position as the ESG leader in the region.

Demonstrating its global ambitions, Sobha Realty also benchmarked its performance against a customized group of more than 15 leading residential developers from key international markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. In this global context, the company earned an impressive 2nd place ranking, further validating its world-class sustainability practices.

The company’s performance was exceptional across the board. Its overall score of 97 significantly outstripped the global average of 88, while a perfect Management score of 30/30 highlighted superior leadership and risk management. An exceptional Development score of 68/70 further reaffirmed its success in embedding sustainability into its design and construction processes.

Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, commented on this milestone: “The three-year journey from 72 to 97 and earning a 4-Star GRESB rating is a defining moment and a powerful validation of our strategic focus. It proves that our commitment to ESG is not a peripheral activity but the core of our identity. We are no longer just participants in the sustainability conversation; we are now among its pacesetters, building a legacy of resilience and responsibility for our stakeholders and the planet.”

Sobha Realty’s GRESB success directly supports the UAE’s strategic sustainability vision, including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 initiative and the UAE Circular Economy Policy. This leadership is backed by tangible action, including publicly available four comprehensive ESG reports, three detailed Greenhouse Gas (GHG) assessments that inform a systematic emissions reduction strategy, and three TCFD reports outlining its robust governance of climate-related risks and opportunities. Its leadership in ESG management and compliance continues to be a key driving force in its climate journey.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur – the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, ‘The Art of Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organisation’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has fourteen masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with a number of other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty's masterplan and it’s very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts in a serene island setting.