Doha, Qatar - Snoonu, Qatar’s leading homegrown technology company, has officially announced the launch of Snoonu Cloud, a pioneering platform designed to enable governments, businesses, and markets to build and scale their own digital ecosystems.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Snoonu’s evolution, from a fast-growing super app into a technology infrastructure provider, reinforcing its position at the forefront of Qatar’s digital economy.

Snoonu Cloud introduces a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model, allowing partners to replicate Snoonu’s integrated ecosystem, spanning commerce, logistics, and digital services, within their own markets. The platform is designed to accelerate digital transformation, reduce barriers to entry, and empower new economies to build scalable, locally relevant digital solutions.

A Strategic Leap from Platform to Infrastructure

The launch reflects Snoonu’s broader ambition to move beyond service delivery into enabling full-scale digital ecosystems. Over the past few years, the company has transformed from a delivery-focused platform into one of Qatar’s most integrated digital ecosystems, connecting multiple verticals including commerce, logistics, and services.

With Snoonu Cloud, this model is now being productized and exported, positioning Qatar as a source of digital innovation rather than a consumer of external solutions.

Empowering Economies Through Technology

Snoonu Cloud is built to support countries and organizations seeking to develop their own digital infrastructure, offering a ready-to-deploy framework powered by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, scalable cloud architecture, and data-driven systems.

By enabling partners to build their own ecosystems, the platform aims to:

Accelerate digital transformation

Empower local businesses and entrepreneurs

Create new opportunities for job creation and knowledge transfer

Strengthen national digital capabilities

Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030

The launch of Snoonu Cloud aligns closely with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in advancing a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

By exporting a locally developed technology platform to global markets, Snoonu is contributing to positioning Qatar as a regional and international hub for digital innovation, reinforcing the country’s role in shaping the future of technology-led growth.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the launch, Snoonu’s leadership emphasized that Snoonu Cloud represents the next chapter in the company’s journey, one that extends beyond building services to enabling entire digital economies.

Hamad Al Hajri, Founder & CEO of Snoonu, said:

“Snoonu Cloud is a natural evolution of everything we’ve been building over the past years. We started by solving everyday challenges, and today we are enabling entire ecosystems to be built from the ground up. This is about taking a model created in Qatar and scaling it globally, proving that innovation built from within can compete and lead on the world stage.”

Abdulaziz Alqahtani, GM of S Cloud & Robotics at Snoonu, added:

“With Snoonu Cloud, we are transforming our technology into a platform that others can build on. Our goal is to empower governments and businesses with the infrastructure they need to launch and scale digital ecosystems faster, more efficiently, and with full adaptability to local market needs.”

The platform reflects Snoonu’s core philosophy of building “from within,” leveraging local expertise and innovation to create scalable solutions with global relevance.

A New Chapter for Qatar’s Tech Ecosystem

The introduction of Snoonu Cloud signals a broader shift in the region’s technology landscape. It demonstrates how homegrown companies can evolve into global technology players, capable of exporting innovation and shaping digital ecosystems beyond their domestic markets.

As Snoonu continues its expansion across the GCC and beyond, Snoonu Cloud stands as a testament to Qatar’s growing capability to develop, scale, and export advanced digital infrastructure solutions.