Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — SNB Capital is pleased to announce the successful financial close of a USD 456 million Export Credit Agency (ECA) financing, with Swiss Export Risk Insurance (SERV) providing cover.

SNB Capital acted as Sole Financial Advisor and Global Coordinator on the transaction, structuring and delivering a complex ECA-backed financing solution that establishes a new source of long-term foreign currency funding.

The financing was supported by a group of leading international financial institutions, comprising Santander CIB, Standard Chartered Bank, and UBS. The financing includes ECA support in connection with the export of equipment and services provided by GE Vernova. Proceeds from the financing support a large-scale power generation project in the Kingdom, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s energy transition strategy.

The transaction represents a number of important milestones for the broader Saudi financing landscape, including the first on-lending structure at this scale across the region, demonstrating the scalability and effectiveness of this financing model.

This milestone underscores the continued evolution of the Saudi financing landscape – broadening access to global liquidity pools and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a key destination for structured and ECA-supported financing solutions.

Commenting on the transaction, Maher Roz, Head of Corporate Finance at SNB Capital, said:

“This transaction represents a significant milestone, establishing access to on-Lending ECA-backed financing as a new and strategic funding channel. It also highlights the growing role of structured financing solutions in enabling long-term, competitive funding for large-scale infrastructure and energy transition projects in the Kingdom.”

The successful execution of this transaction further demonstrates SNB Capital’s ability to originate and deliver complex structured financing solutions, strengthening its position as a trusted financial advisor on landmark transactions across the region.

About SNB Capital

SNB Capital Company, a licensed entity by Capital Market Authority (CMA), is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investments. SNB Capital is the leading broker in Saudi Arabia, and the largest asset manager in the Kingdom, with assets under management reaching SAR 246bn (USD 65bn) as of June 2025.

For more information visit: http://www.snbcapital.com/

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