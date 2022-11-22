Doha, Qatar: Snap Inc. has launched a series of immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences in collaboration with Qatar Tourism, inviting tourists from around the world to experience the wonders of Qatar. Starting November 20 and set to run until December 18, those visiting Qatar can head to Al Dafna Park at the Doha Corniche to try the immersive AR experiences.

Residents and tourists alike are invited to show their groove and snap their photos at the Giant AR Mirror located on the Corniche. By creating an augmented frenzy of celebration, swirls, zigzags and footballs, the lens will start animating using Snap’s body tracking technology. A photo will be snapped of their time in Qatar and guests can download and save the memory by simply scanning the QR code on the screen.

While queuing, guests will also be directed to scan the Snapcodes on the side plinth to experience the immersive Sky Segmentation lens. By using the Face lens, users will wear a pair of sunglasses and are invited to experience the light show featuring the national animals of Qatar. As they swap the camera to the World lens, Snapchatters are transported to a magical night sky filled with stars where they will experience as a constellation starts to unify to form a Falcon, Whaleshark and Oryx. When the constellations are discovered and illuminated, the animals come to life to represent air, sea and land, inviting guests to ‘Feel more wonder in Qatar’.

Hussein Freijeh, General Manager at Snap Inc. MENA said, “We’re pleased to partner with Qatar Tourism to create a series of immersive experiences for everyone to enjoy at the heart of Doha. As thousands of tourists from all over the world arrive in Qatar, Snapchat is giving them the opportunity to creatively express themselves and join in the excitement while they celebrate, snap and share joyous moments with their loved ones.”

Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Tourism said, “We are excited to collaborate with Snapchat to bring an immersive activation to life through AR technology. We are committed to delivering unparalleled emotion-filled experiences for our visitors. Qatar offers tourists a myriad of beach activities across its sunny beaches, world-class museums, arts and culture, a variety of adventures for thrill seekers, and an exciting range of local and international culinary experiences. Football fans visiting Qatar will have the chance to experience its wonders through Snap’s immersive AR lenses while celebrating the spirit of the game.”

The way football fans experience the game has evolved, with many of them using their phones to chat with friends, interact with AR experiences, celebrate wins and access behind-the-scenes content during the 90 minutes of the game. With over 340 million people using Snapchat daily to engage with a range of content and creative AR experiences that bring football fans closer to the action, Snapchat is providing fans with the chance to capture and share key moments and memories with families and friends at the world’s biggest sports event.

-Ends-

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com

Media Contact: snap.mena@bm.com