Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Smartlog, a leading provider of intralogistics solutions, and Tamer Group, one of the Middle East’s most prominent conglomerates, today announced the implementation of AutoStore and Galys Monitor technology in Tamer’s new logistics Park in Riyadh during the Saudi Warehousing and Logistic Expo. This strategic partnership marks a milestone in the digital transformation of logistics in the region, offering an innovative and efficient solution to optimize storage and order picking operations.

A leap towards efficiency and innovation

Faced with the current challenges of the supply chain and growth opportunities in the healthcare and consumer sectors in Saudi Arabia, Tamer Group sought a solution to optimize its storage capacity at its new state of the art Logistics park located in Riyadh, improve order fulfillment accuracy, and reduce operational costs. With the implementation of the provided solutions, the company has taken a significant step towards these objectives.

AutoStore, a state-of-the-art robotic storage and order preparation system, has been custom designed to meet Tamer Group’s specific needs. With a storage capacity of 10,000 products and 6 robots, and exceptional order picking speed, this solution offers greater efficiency and flexibility compared to traditional systems.

This system will feature three reversible carousel ports, all equipped with PPS (Position projection system) technology to minimize errors, especially in the management of multiple SKUs stored in partitioned bins. Additionally, three order picking workstations will be integrated, each with 10 pick-to-light indicators, enabling the simultaneous preparation of up to 10 orders, facilitating more efficient and grouped operations.

AutoStore offers a 99.7% availability rate and the ability to improve productivity by up to 400%.

Complementing the infrastructure, Smartlog’s Galys Monitor software plays a vital role in real-time monitoring and management of all the centre’s logistics processes. Galys Monitor provides comprehensive visibility of inventory and productivity and facilitates informed decision-making through key performance indicators (KPIs). Its ability to anticipate demand and manage workflow, ensures that operations remain smooth and uninterrupted, which is essential for a high-efficiency logistics environment.

A tailored made project, designed with the customer

The solution proposed by Smartlog stands out for its high degree of customization. Professionals from both companies have collaborated closely from the project’s outset, developing a system to meet the highest technical standards and uniquely integrate Tamer’s distinctive green colours and design. Analyzing customer data and needs has been instrumental in creating a tailored solution that seamlessly integrates into existing operations and maximizes efficiency and productivity.

The implementation of AutoStore with Galys Monitor in Tamer’s new logistics center represents a significant improvement in operational efficiency and underscores the importance of ongoing, personalized collaboration. Both teams have shared knowledge and experiences, achieving a design that fuses technological innovation with Tamer Group’s corporate values, reaffirming its commitment to operational excellence and sustainability.

Key benefits for Tamer Group:

Increased efficiency: Optimization of storage and order fulfilment processes, reducing cycle times and increasing productivity.

Optimization of storage and order fulfilment processes, reducing cycle times and increasing productivity. Improved accuracy: Reduction of order picking errors, thanks to PPS technology and Galys Monitor software.

Higher storage density: Maximization of available warehouse space, allowing more products to be stored in a smaller area.

Maximization of available warehouse space, allowing more products to be stored in a smaller area. Flexibility: Adaptability to changes in demand and the introduction of new products, thanks to AutoStore’s modular and scalable design.

Sustainability: Contribution to a more sustainable supply chain, thanks to the optimization of energy and resource use.

Amr Elmansoury, Tamer Group Chief Supply Chain Officer stated "The implementation of AutoStore in our new state of art Tamer Logistics Park is a crucial step in our innovation and efficiency strategy. We are confident that this collaboration with Smartlog will enable us to improve our operational capacity and responsiveness to our needs and those of our customers, to better serve the Healthcare and consumer sectors in the Kingdom, while reinforcing our commitment to excellence and sustainability."

Gonzalo Gomez, Middle East & North Africa Director of Smartlog, commented: "We are proud to partner with Tamer Group on this landmark project. Our collaboration is a testament to how automation and technology are a necessity for advancement, and personalisation can transform the businesses of any customer, big or small, making them more efficient and sustainable."

About Tamer Group

Established in 1922 by the late Dr. Mohammed Said Tamer, Tamer Group started as the first pharmacy in the Arabian Peninsula. Today, it is a leading business that stands as a trusted partner of choice for world’s leading partners in the healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods, logistics, and e-commerce sectors. It has built a reputation for excellence in distribution and logistics services, catering to the market growing needs of the Saudi and MENA regions.

About Smartlog

Headquartered in the Basque Country, Spain, Smartlog is a pioneer in intralogistics solutions and warehouse automation. Founded eight years ago, Smartlog has expanded its presence to over 15 countries, providing advanced technologies such as AutoStore and its own logistics software suite, Galys. With a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and innovation, Smartlog continues to lead the way towards the logistics of the future.

