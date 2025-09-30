Wollerau, Switzerland – Smartenergy Group AG, a leading Swiss-based renewable energy investment firm, today announced the signing of a landmark strategic partnership with Q8 Aviation, the international aviation energy arm of Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI), This agreement establishes Q8 Aviation as a cornerstone long-term off-take partner for Smartenergy’s planned production of synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF), marking a pivotal step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for the global aviation sector. Q8 Aviation will purchase electricity-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (eSAF) from Smartenergy, marking a step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for the global aviation sector.

Under the agreement, Q8 Aviation will secure access to a share of Smartenergy’s future eSAF output to help it meet the needs of its customers and to comply with e-SAF mandate within the REFuelEU Aviation and the UK SAF mandate, while reinforcing its leading role in decarbonizing aviation.

This partnership aligns with the rapidly growing need for sustainable aviation fuels as airlines and regulators push for net-zero emissions targets from aviation, one of the most carbon intensive and fastest growing form of transport. The eSAF offers the greatest potential for emissions reduction when produced using green hydrogen from renewable energy and captured biogenic CO₂. The eSAF is a drop in fuel that can be seamlessly integrated into existing aircraft and infrastructure, delivering >90% lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reductions compared to conventional jet fuel. The eSAF is currently in its early stages, expected to play a critical role in meeting the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive and the UK SAF mandate, both of which set ambitious decarbonization targets for aviation. By combining Smartenergy’s leadership in renewable energy and e-fuel production with Q8 Aviation’s operational reach, the partnership aims to help close the global supply gap and meet the surging demand for sustainable fuels.

“This is more than just a commercial agreement it’s a shared commitment to reshaping the future of aviation, by working alongside a partner of Q8 Aviation’s caliber and global scale, we are positioning our projects to make a measurable, lasting impact on the future of aviation fuels.” said Horst H. Mahmoudi, Chairman and CEO of Smartenergy Group AG.

The partnership will initially focus on Smartenergy’s two flagship eSAF projects in Portugal. Project Galileu and Project Leça, which together are expected to contribute significantly toward Europe’s 2030 eSAF mandate. Both facilities are being developed to comply with the RFNBO (Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin) standards under EU RED III guidelines, ensuring that the fuel meets the highest sustainability and traceability benchmarks.

Q8 Aviation’s decision to secure a long-term eSAF off-take from Smartenergy signals a strong vote of confidence in both the technology and the partnership. With its vast global footprint, Q8 Aviation is uniquely positioned to accelerate the adoption of sustainable fuels by providing the necessary scale and infrastructure to deliver eSAF to major international carriers.

About Smartenergy

Founded in 2011 and located in Wollerau, Switzerland, Smartenergy focuses on investments in renewable energy and related ventures. We identify, develop and deliver green energy assets. We are a driving force in the ongoing transition of industry towards green energy, focused on the deployment of solar, wind, green hydrogen and Power-to-Liquid projects. We are committed to the potential of hydrogen and its derivatives such as eSAF for decarbonization where electrification is not possible. Beyond our headquarters team in Wollerau, we rely on our own local subsidiaries in all our focus markets. Local knowledge and proximity to industry stakeholders allow us to identify and secure opportunities at an early stage.

www.smartenergy.net