Muscat – In a significant step toward advancing digital transformation in the commercial sector, Smartech, a distinguished member of the Zubair Enterprise Development Centre (Zubair EDC) and a beneficiary of its flagship Direct Support Programme, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bank Dhofar to develop SNAPOS, an innovative and fully automated electronic business management system. This groundbreaking solution is the first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman, designed to empower business owners and retailers by streamlining their operations with cutting-edge digital solutions.

The SNAPOS system offers comprehensive business management capabilities, enabling users to oversee product selection, accounting, inventory tracking, and quantity management. Additionally, it facilitates seamless payment processing through multiple modern payment methods, including bank cards, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Expressing his support for the initiative, Ali Shaker, Head of ESG and Sustainability at The Zubair Corporation added, “We are confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance Smartech’s contributions to the Omani digital ecosystem. It aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises innovation in the service sector and financial technology. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and technological advancement in Oman.”

Smartech’s journey has been one of remarkable growth. As a winner of the 2018 Direct Support Programme by Zubair EDC, the company gained direct mentorship and strategic guidance from industry experts. Over the years, this support has propelled Smartech’s success, including securing exclusive agency rights to distribute products from leading global technology firms. The company has also pioneered smart home solutions by integrating digital innovations into residential and commercial spaces.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulaziz Al Maawali, Founder and Owner of Smartech stated,“We take great pride in this achievement, made possible by the trust and support of our valued customers across Oman and beyond. This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions that drive business efficiency and growth.”

Zubair EDC remains a cornerstone of The Zubair Corporation’s social responsibility and sustainability efforts. Through expert consultations, mentorship, business development initiatives, and skill-building programs, the Centre plays a pivotal role in nurturing Omani entrepreneurship. By fostering a dynamic and supportive ecosystem, it continues to drive economic diversification and accelerate the growth of emerging businesses in line with Oman Vision 2040.