Manama, Bahrain: The Food & Beverage industry is continuously evolving in Bahrain as nowadays restaurants are operating either from a physical branch, a food truck, a pop-up concept, or a combination of these outlets. Running a food retailer efficiently is not an easy task with many elements to consider such as staff management, inventory and stock management, tracking orders, as well as ensuring that food is served or delivered on time.

Streamlining the operation is key in maintaining a healthy profit margin and running a successful business. Studies show that restaurant performance can be improved by up to 70% by adopting a smart management solution that digitises daily operations, enabling restaurateurs to focus on their business and customers.

Batelco announced today the launch of Restaurant Management Solution (RMS), a cloud capable solution which has been designed specifically for the F&B industry. The unique features embedded in the solution gives the owner a full overview of the business progress. The many benefits include the ability to create and update a digital menu and manage the price system to allow for special occasion offers. Additionally, the solution provides real-time analytics that can help owners make better business decisions through access to reports on payment history, inventory sales and employee attendance. As home delivery services continue to grow in popularity, trending local food delivery services are already embedded as part of the solution to facilitate easy access to customers.

Abdulla Danesh, General Manager Enterprise at Batelco, said, “Restaurants now more than ever require a strong management system that helps maximise efficiency and improve profitability. We are happy to be launching Batelco’s RMS which is ideal for entrepreneurs planning to start a new F&B business. It gives restaurant owners the comfort of being able to back up operations in the cloud and allows the mobility and flexibility of accessing business operations anywhere and anytime.”

“Batelco’s RMS solution is fully customisable based on the owner’s preference and our team is happy to advise on the best combination of software and hardware to meet their requirements. Our customers can get the solution at an affordable cost with easy to manage instalment plans,” he added.

