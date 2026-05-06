Award underscores SLDC’s strategy and ambition to build a disciplined, high‑performance regional drilling platform

Abu Dhabi, UAE / Kuwait City, Kuwait – SLDC (the “Company”) announced today the award of a significant drilling contract by SLB (Schlumberger Oilfield Eastern Limited) for operations in Kuwait’s Mutriba field, marking an important milestone for the newly established joint venture (JV). The contract covers an initial three-year term with two optional one-year extensions.

Sultan Al Mansoori, SLDC CEO, said: “Securing this contract is a strong validation of the strategy, people and platform we are building at SLDC. It demonstrates the confidence customers place in our technical capabilities, operating discipline and partnership-driven approach. This award from SLB marks an important step in our growth journey. Our focus is on disciplined execution, safety excellence and long-term value creation, and we see this contract as a clear endorsement of that approach. We look forward to mobilizing our rigs and supporting drilling activity in Kuwait as we continue to build SLDC into a trusted, high-performance partner.”

Under the agreement, SLDC will deploy two heavy-duty, 3,000 high-specification drilling rigs, to support drilling operations in one of Kuwait’s key producing fields. Operations for both rigs are expected to commence in November 2026. The contract further strengthens SLDC’s regional footprint and aligns with the Company’s strategy to scale selectively by deploying high‑specification assets into established markets where operational excellence, safety performance and consistent delivery are paramount.

About SLDC

SLDC HOLDING RSC LTD (SLDC) is a newly formed drilling joint venture (JV) established to deliver high-specification drilling services across key regional markets. SLDC combines proven drilling expertise, disciplined execution and robust governance to build a scalable, high-performance drilling platform aligned with the long-term development objectives of national oil companies and international operators.