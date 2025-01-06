The world’s three most on-time global airlines are SkyTeam members - according to aviation analytics firm, Cirium, which has published its airline rankings for 2024. Taking the #1 spot is Aeromexico, followed by Saudia and Delta Air Lines in second and third place respectively. SkyTeam’s newest member, SAS, also makes the top 10, ranking ninth on the list, while Delta is ranked #1 for punctuality amongst North American carriers.

Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO said: “SkyTeam’s 25th anniversary year is off to a flying start, with four of our members being recognized for their outstanding operational performance and I congratulate Aeromexico, Saudia, Delta Air Lines and SAS for their achievements. As we head into the New Year, SkyTeam and its members are ramping up our efforts to deliver a more integrated and seamless travel experience through advanced technology solutions that will further save our customers valuable time.”

Published annually, Cirium’s report is recognized as the gold standard for global airline and airport performance analytics. On-time flights are defined as arriving within 14:59 minutes of the scheduled arrival time.

