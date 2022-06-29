The search, comparison and booking site can also share strong trip demand and the best Skyscanner deals this summer

Skyscanner Travel Expert Ayoub El Mamoun shares top tips on how to find the best deals

As Eid-al-Adha and summer break fast approaches Skyscanner can reveal strong demand for summer travel; with Saudi bookings for travel this July and August increasing by 325% in May compared to the previous month and UAE bookings up by 156% for the same period.*

In line with Eid-al-Adha holiday period, week commencing 4 July is the most popular week for travellers to depart both the UAE and Saudi Arabia this summer as travellers look to maximise the public holiday: heading off on holiday and visiting friends and family.

Top trending destinations this summer:

Top trending redirect (booking) destinations for UAE travellers in summer 2022:**

Manila Cairo Amman Mumbai Istanbul

The top trending redirect (booking) destinations for Saudi travellers for summer 2022:***

Cairo London Bangkok Baku Hyderabad

Skyscanner’s Travel Expert, Ayoub El Mamoun, comments:

“As travel restrictions have eased and traveller confidence returns, we’ve witnessed a travel revival with pent-up demand turning into millions of travellers enjoying their much longed for trips again.

“Flights to popular summer destinations don’t have to cost a fortune if you know how to search for the best prices – in fact Skyscanner helps travellers filter all the options of 1,200+ travel providers to find the best option for you. UAE travellers can find economy return deals to holiday favourites including Manila for AED 2,181 and Istanbul from AED 1084 this July whilst Saudi travellers can find deals to Cairo from SAR 855 and London for SAR 3,648.

“Setting up price alerts on Skyscanner is a great way for travellers to be the first to know as prices drop with any additional discounts or added supply. You can mark a flight you’re interested in and Skyscanner will email you whenever the price changes.”

Top tips to find the best summer travel deals according to Ayoub El Mamoun, Skyscanner’s Travel Expert:

Be price smart: “Searching by multiple dates and airports will give you the best chance of a bargain. Setting up price alerts will ensure you’re the first to know as prices drop with any additional discounts or added supply. You can mark a flight you’re interested in and Skyscanner will email you whenever the price goes up or down.”

Consider all options: “The last few years have seen new destinations rise in popularity as corridors shone a light on some surprising gems. Swapping your usual break in Greece for for the Albanian Riviera could be an unexpected delight.”

Mix & match to make big savings: “Not just a summer fashion trend, mix and matching the airlines you choose to fly with can seriously cut costs. Fares don’t have to be booked as returns, look at flying out with one airline and back with another to save money. You can easily compare prices on Skyscanner’s cheapest month tool.”

Use the whole month tool to find the best deals: “Flight prices are all based on supply and demand. Because some dates are more popular than others, prices will vary. The ‘whole month’ search tool allows you to see cheap flights at a glance and pick the right deal for you. Consider traveling a day before or a day after your original departure dates, flying on less popular days of the week is always cheaper.”

Flex is the word: “In the past being flexible with travel might have meant flying at anti-social times to get a good price. But now with a constantly changing travel landscape, it’s important to know what the change policies are on flight tickets and accommodation. These policies are highlighted on Skyscanner searches, so booking travel can be changed easily. Choosing these flexible options can sometimes be much cheaper than package deals and of course, allows for a personally tailored trip.”

Putting the above tips into practice! Live Skyscanner summer deals:****

UAE Travel Deals

Abu Dhabi to Muscat (direct economy return) 4-11 July: AED 218

Abu Dhabi to Santorini (direct economy return) 14-21 July: AED 312

Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv (direct economy return) 10-26 July: AED 491

Saudi Arabia Travel Deals

Dammam to Amsterdam (direct economy return) 15-25 July: SAR 2689

Riyadh to Frankfurt (direct economy return) 4-10 July: SAR 4426

Jeddah to Paris (direct economy return) 15-21 July: SAR 3682

*Increase in economy return bookings made from Saudi Arabia in May for travel in July and August compared to bookings made in April and increase in economy return bookings made from the UAE in May for travel in July and August compared to bookings made in April

**Bookings made in the last month (14/05-14/06) for economy return travel from the UAE in July and August

***Bookings made in the last month (14/05-14/06) for economy return travel from Dubai in July and August

****Live Skyscanner prices correct on 15 June and subject to change

