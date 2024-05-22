Dubai, UAE — As summer begins in the UAE, global travel app, Skyscanner unveils its latest research*, revealing that 92% of UAE travellers are planning on taking a summer holiday abroad, however 49% of residents are yet to book their summer holiday destinations. Indecision on dates (51%) and destination (35%) are some of the top reasons they’ve yet to hit the book button. In addition, data also revealed that UAE travellers are on the hunt for great value deals with 40% sharing that they are still trying to find the best deal and 22% waiting for a last-minute deal. It is clear that this summer is the season of the savvy traveller*.

Skyscanner releases their top money-saving flights hacks for this summer:

Unsure when to travel like half of UAE travellers this summer? Skyscanner can reveal that week of 12 August is (on average) the cheapest week of the summer holidays to fly

Even though 56% of UAE travellers shared they are aware that there are cheaper weeks of the summer to travel, only 3% are actually taking advantage of the cheapest week this summer. According to Skyscanner data, the first two weeks in July are the most popular time to head away this summer however these are not the cheapest weeks to travel. Skyscanner’s data shows that, on average, UAE travellers can save 11% by travelling during the week of 12 August versus the week of 8 July meaning an average saving of up to AED 804 for a family of four.** Check out the cheapest week to travel guide for more insight here.

Not sure when to book? Skyscanner has refreshed its much-loved Savings Generator tool with even more ‘best time to book’ insight

Skyscanner’s data experts have once again crunched tens of thousands of data points, savings travellers money this summer. The updated Savings Generator reveals the average monthly price and, for the first time ever, visualises the best time to book trends for some of the most popular destinations this summer alongside a host of even cheaper alternative destinations.

Fancy Cairo in July this year? Your best bet is to book 10 weeks ahead. More in the mood for city break to London this August? The best time to book is 4 weeks ahead. For the cheapest flights, Skyscanner’s Savings Generator recommends booking 13 weeks ahead (for July) and 16 weeks ahead (for August).

Looking for the destinations that have seen the biggest price drop? Skyscanner has travellers covered with the best value destinations this summer

With less than half (40%) of UAE travellers yet to book their summer holiday still searching for a great deal and 85% of those who have already booked sharing they would be tempted to book another if the price is right, Skyscanner has analysed the data to reveal the best value destinations this summer’s bargain-hunters***:

Istanbul: 24% price drop + live Skyscanner price: AED 817 round trip Cairo: 20% price drop + live Skyscanner price: AED 1,300 round trip Manchester: 20% price drop + live Skyscanner price: AED 1,825 round trip Amman: 15% price drop + live Skyscanner price: AED 1,292 round trip Paris: 12% price drop + live Skyscanner price: AED 1,499 round trip

Don’t believe you can find return flights for less than AED 100 this summer (like 22% of UAE travellers)? Try Skyscanner’s Everywhere Search

An ‘Everywhere’ search on Skyscanner’s app is a great starting point for a summer trip. Ordered by lowest to highest price from departure airport to destinations around the globe, an ‘Everywhere’ search can inspire travellers to go somewhere they’ve never been before, and for a lower price than many traditional (or algorithm influenced) holiday destinations. In fact, travellers can save 30% on their flights average by using Skyscanner. For the 51% of UAE travellers who have yet to decide on their summer travel dates, ‘Everywhere’ search is the perfect tool. A simple Everywhere search reveals July flight deals to Jordan, Egypt and Greece for as little as AED 254 return this summer.

Keen to save more for those for those summer holidays?

Skyscanner’s research shows UAE travellers are prepared to sacrifice on some of the day’s small luxuries to bag a summer break. The most likely being:

Buying new clothes (51%)

Meals out (46%)

Spend on Hair or Beauty Treatments (41%)

Skyscanner challenges travellers to see what savvy swaps they can make in order to make the holiday dream a reality i.e. 39% are likely to compromise on takeaways if it meant they could afford to get away.

Skyscanner’s Travel Trends and Destination Expert Ayoub El Mamoun shares:

“We know how much UAE travellers look forward to and research their summer holiday - this year perhaps more than any. Using the unique wealth of Skyscanner data, our guide to summer has been designed to help travellers make their money go further this summer; from the best time to book (in our Savings Generator), to the cheapest week to travel this summer. It is crucial to us that travellers can find an experience they want, at a price that they can afford, so we prioritise tools that help people get away affordably.”

Looking for even further money-saving tips this summer? Check out Skyscanner’s ‘Where should I go?’ hub.

-Ends-

Source:

*OnePoll research conducted in April 2024 with 1000 UAE respondents

** Searches made on Skyscanner between 1 January 2024 and 40 April 2024 for return travel from the UAE during July and August

***Savings based on the average percentage price difference between the median price and the cheapest price identified by Skyscanner. Based on clicked on search results between 26/02/2023 to 27/02/24. Percentage savings may vary.

***Live deals on Skyscanner on 20/5/24 and subject to change

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel helping travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month Skyscanner connects with millions of travellers in 52 countries and 33 languages to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching more than 80 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen the best possible options, all in one place.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed, powered by data and insights. Skyscanner is committed to helping shape a more responsible future for travel in collaboration with our partners, so that every traveller can explore our world effortlessly for generations to come.